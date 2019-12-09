The South Dakota Department of Social Services says nine prevention providers statewide will receive funds to support over 40 South Dakota middle schools to provide substance use prevention programming. The emphasis is on methamphetamine prevention.
Governor Kristi Noem’s budget for FY20 included $730,000 for school-based meth prevention programming.
“In South Dakota, twice as many 12- to 17-year-old youth reported using meth in the past year as compared to the national average,” said Laurie Gill, DSS Secretary. “Our youth are at risk and we need to protect them. That starts with education and awareness.”
In August 2019, the Department of Social Services (DSS) published a Request for Proposals (RFP). Nine proposals were received and approved, identifying a projected 40 schools that will receive programming.
Those approved include Aliive-Roberts County; Human Services Agency dba Northeastern Prevention Resource Center; Human Services Agency dba Watertown Health Youth; Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services; Action for the Betterment of Our Community; Youth and Family Services; Volunteers of America Dakotas; Lifeways, Inc. and Prairie View Prevention.
Prevention programming focuses on mitigating risk factors and increasing protective factors – environment characteristics that can support healthy development. Each of these programs draws attention to distinct issues and outcomes, while emphasizing skill learning such as recognizing and challenging common misconceptions about substance use, practicing resistance skills, and learning personal self-management and social skills.
“The development of these skills will equip students to make healthier and safer choices,” said Gill. “While our primary emphasis is on decreasing methamphetamine use among our South Dakota youth, implementing universal prevention programs in schools can produce a reduction of other substance use and risky behaviors as well,” said DSS Prevention Program Manager Jana Sprenger.
Other schools interested in prevention programming, or for more information about behavioral health services related to prevention, or to find a prevention provider in your area, contact the Department of Social Services’ Division of Behavioral Health at 605-367-5236, toll-free at 1-855-878-6057 or online at http://dss.sd.gov/behavioralhealth/community/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.