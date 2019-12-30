Midland Depot listed on National Register of Historic Places

The Midland Depot was added to the National Register of Historic Places in November, according to the South Dakota State Historical Society. The depot was nominated for its significance under Transportation, Exploration/Settlement and Architecture. It illustrates the historic trend of railroad development across South Dakota in the 19th and early 20th centuries. It also highlights the towns that were established in association with railroad development.
The Midland Depot was built in the 400 block of Main Street by the Chicago and North Western Railroad (CNW) in 1907. The last passenger train went through Midland on October 24, 1960. In 1973, the depot was purchased by the Midland Pioneer Museum Association and moved 600 feet to the northwest to its current location. The building was repurposed as a museum and houses many historical artifacts pertaining to Midland’s history.
In 1906, railroads were interested in developing West River South Dakota. The CNW was in race with its competitor, the Milwaukee Road out of Chamberlain, to lay a line between the Missouri River and the Black Hills. The CNW beat the Milwaukee by a month when it finished a line, complete with 16 depots, between the two cities. The branch line, which ran from Pierre to Rapid City, was known as the PRC & NW Railway, which stood for the Pierre, Rapid City, and North West Railway. Railroad employees said that PRC & NW stood for Pretty Rough Country and No Water Railway, due to the challenges faced in developing West River South Dakota.
The CNW developed four architectural plans for its depots. The Midland Depot is plan number 4, the “Standard Combination with Living Rooms Overhead.” Eleven of these were built along the line, all nearly identical.
Two-story depots were developed to meet the challenges of settling the Great Plains. The railroad often came before the settlers and towns, so railroads had to provide living accommodations for their agents. They soon found out that housing the agent at the depot benefited the company, as the agent was on call full time. Railroads also discovered that agents with families liked living at the depot, as opposed to hotels and boarding houses found in town. Since agents with families to support were often the best workers, providing two-story depots was in the company’s best interest.
Many of South Dakota’s depots have been demolished or severely altered. Only five wood-frame depots in the state are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Midland’s depot is in excellent condition and remains much as it was when constructed in 1907.
The National Register is the official federal list of properties identified as important in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture. The State Historic Preservation Office of the State Historical Society works in conjunction with the National Park Service, which oversees the National Register program, to list the properties.
“South Dakota’s history is rich in American culture, pioneer life and change,” said Jay D. Vogt, state historic preservation officer and director of the State Historical Society. “Properties listed on the National Register are important for their role in South Dakota’s culture, heritage and history. And when properties get listed, it shows that their owners take pride in their role in preserving that culture, heritage and history.”
Buildings, sites, structures and objects at least 50 years old possessing historical significance may qualify for the National Register, according to Vogt. Properties must also maintain their historic location, design, materials and association. Listing on the National Register does not place any limitations on private property owners by the federal government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.