Join S.D. Specialty Producer Association members on April 17 to learn how to convert a washing machine to a salad spinner for your vegetable operation.
The ‘From Spin Cycle to Salad Green Washer’ class is at Cedar Creek Gardens in Midland, starting at 9 a.m. CT.
During this hands-on day-long workshop, producers will construct a greens washer, by taking a washing machine and turning it into an extremely efficient way to dry your salad greens. Spend less time processing salad greens for sale by using this machine to dry your greens in a food-safe way.
You provide your own washing machine, but the cost of the workshop covers the electrical components needed, general supplies, and lunch. Once registered for the course, participants will be emailed a list of compatible washing machines (not all models will work). A list of basic tools needed for the workshop will also be provided before the workshop.
According to Chris Zdorovtsov, S.D. Specialty Producers Association, every attendee will leave the class with a completed machine that is ready to spin and dry greens.
Tickets, at $25 per person, can be purchased through Eventbrite. The link to purchase your ticket can be found at https://sdspecialtyproducers.org or call 605-681-6793.
