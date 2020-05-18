The U.S. Army Field Band from Washington, D.C. is presenting daily live-stream concerts in hopes of keeping America connected at a time where meeting in person is impossible. The virtual concert series “We Stand Ready” is streaming on two sites: https://www.youtube.com/ArmyFieldBand and https://www.facebook.com/ArmyFieldBand
For the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, they have multiple shows planned that are geared toward honoring veterans. They are set for Friday and Saturday,, May 22-23, at 6 p.m. (CT), they on Sunday and Monday, May 24-25, at 12 p.m. (CT).
Their regular programming is a mix of musical, educational, and interactive segments. They are broadcasting a mix of live chamber music concerts and pre-recorded shows from each of their performing components: the Concert Band and Soldiers' Chorus, the Jazz Ambassadors, and the Six-String Soldiers. The content and production is facilitated completely by members of the U.S. Army Field Band.
Their hope is this daily online presence will provide a sense of unity, inspiration, and calm during these uncertain times, and remind all Americans of the strength and resilience of our country.
