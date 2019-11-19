WEB Water Development Association, Inc., the City of Wagner, and the City of Bowdle have been awarded combined federal funding of $24,368,000 to improve community water systems. This funding is through USDA’s Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant program.
“USDA is committed to assisting rural communities improve their infrastructure needs,’ said Julie Gross, state director Rural Development - U.S. Department of Agriculture. “The funding will assist with operating efficiencies and create safe, reliable water systems to better serve the respective community’s rural residents. When rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Eligible applicants include rural cities, towns and water districts. The funds can be used for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste disposal systems in rural communities that meet population limits.
According to Tammi Schone with the USDA out of Huron, the projects funded include:
WEB Water Development Association, Inc. gets a $15,793,000 loan and a $2,913,000 grant for improvements to the water system. WEB is expanding its facility to alleviate capacity issues, create efficiencies and get rid of redundancies. WEB provides drinking water to over 8,000 customers (37,796 people) in north-central and northeast S.D. and south-central N.D. The total project cost of the improvements is $19,456,000, with local funds making up the difference.
City of Wagner gets a $1,726,000 loan and a $2,364,000 grant to replace approximately 2,700 linear feet of asbestos-cement water pipe, and approximately 7,765 linear feet of clay and asbestos-cement sewer pipe. Manholes will be replaced throughout various parts of the city, as well as the sewer grit chamber. This is to improve the delivery of water and sewer throughout Wagner.
City of Bowdle gets a $1,172,000 loan and a $400,000 grant for improvements to the water and sewer collection system. The city will replace outdated water and sewer lines along Main Street. This is to help inflow and infiltration caused by deficiencies in the sewer system, and replace outdated waterlines. Local funds will also be used.
