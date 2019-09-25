The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has awarded $77.3 million in grants to states and educational institutions to enhance commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety.
The department is awarding $1,151,476 to the South Dakota Department of Transportation to help improve safety for commercial motor vehicles - large trucks and buses.
According to Kyle Bonini, director of communications & public affairs, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the FMCSA also announced:
$43.3 million in High Priority (HP) grants to enhance states’ commercial motor vehicle safety efforts, as well as advance technological capability within states.
$32 million in Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grants to enhance efforts by states to improve the national commercial driver’s license (CDL) program.
$2 million in Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training grants to sixteen education institutions to help train veterans for jobs as commercial bus and truck drivers.
The HP grant program consists of Commercial Motor Vehicle grants and Innovative Technology Deployment grants. CMV grants assist state commercial vehicle safety efforts, while ITD grants advance the technological capability and promote the deployment of intelligent transportation system applications for CMV operations.
FMCSA’s Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grant program assists states to comply with FMCSA regulations concerning driver’s license standards and programs. The CDLPI grant program assists other entities capable of executing national projects that aid states in their compliance efforts, which will improve the national CDL program.
FMCSA’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training grant program awards grants to a variety of educational institutions that provide commercial truck and bus driving training, including accredited public or private colleges, universities, vocational-technical schools, post-secondary educational institutions, truck driver training schools, associations, and state and local governments, including federally recognized Native American tribal governments. A full listing of this year’s grant awardees can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.