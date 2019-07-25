WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a new grant program to help women affected by the opioid crisis re-enter the workforce. The Re-Employment, Support, and Training for the Opioid Related Epidemic (RESTORE) grant will award $2.5 million to organizations that assist in providing coordinated, employment-focused services to women.
The RESTORE program will provide approximately four to eight grants to governments of states and outlying areas, Indian/Native American Tribal governments or organizations, state or local workforce development boards, or nonprofit organizations with IRS 501©(3) status, including community-based or faith-based organizations. The recipients can use the grant to foster cooperative relationships among a wide range of entities, including key stakeholders, public health and substance abuse treatment professionals, and other human services and support service providers, to provide skills development and employment services to women workers.
Organizations applying must provide the following types of activities:
Providing skills development and employment services to women workers affected by the opioid crisis;
Establishing a new program or expanding an existing program to quickly address the urgent challenges faced by women in areas of the country hardest hit by the opioid crisis; and
Forming partnerships with key stakeholders, including women’s organizations and state and local women’s commissions, as well as agencies and organizations in workforce development, public health and substance abuse, human services, and other supportive services.
The Department’s Women’s Bureau and the Employment and Training Administration administer these grants.
Organizations must apply at https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=318777 by August 23, 2019.
For further information about this opportunity, see the FAQs or contact Grants Management Specialist Marc Purvis at 202-693-3204 orpurvis.marc@dol.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.