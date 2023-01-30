South Dakota State Penitentiary

The South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, as seen on Jan. 9, 2023.

 John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight

In 2022, some inmates at the overcrowded women’s prison in Pierre were bunked in the gym, which closed the gym for every inmate living there.

The gym is open again, lawmakers learned Monday, but now a classroom is closed because it’s filled with overflow inmates.

SD Prison capacity

Capacity at South Dakota Department of Corrections facilities. Note: Design capacity is the number of inmates the building is meant to hold. The expanded capacity is the number of beds added by adjustments made by the DOC to buildings and grounds, either through building additions or repurposing of existing facilities. The operational capacity is the design capacity plus expanded capacity.

