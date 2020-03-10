The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported Tuesday that a third COVID-19 case had occurred in the state, a Twin Cities resident who was not identified but said to be 30-39 and hospitalized in critical condition. The state’s health lab confirmed a positive test, but like the South Dakota cases, it is “presumptive until confirmed” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and local officials are working now to trace any contacts by the person.
The Omaha World-Herald said state health officials had confirmed Tuesday the fourth case of coronavirus in Douglas County, in Omaha. She is a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to California and Nevada, and is recovering at home.
Nebraska officials said there aren’t coronavirus cases known elsewhere in the state yet; but they are expecting numbers to rise.
Outside of those figures are people brought back from a cruise ship with passengers struck by the virus, with seven of them remaining in Omaha, being quarantined and cared for.
Meanwhile, Iowa health officials reported five more cases of COVID-19, the World-Herald reported. That brings Iowa’s total count to 13 cases. The five new cases were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other of the cases.
A Council Bluffs, Iowa, woman confirmed by state officials Monday had traveled to California, the Omaha newspaper reported.
According to news reports, health officials in North Dakota and Wyoming said no cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in those states.
