Minnesota State University, Mankato, will award 1,709 degrees at the end of its fall semester, Saturday, Dec. 14, in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena.
The ceremony for graduates of the College of Arts & Humanities, College of Business and College of Science, Engineering and Technology is at 9 a.m. The ceremony for graduates of the College of Allied Health and Nursing, College of Education and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is at noon.
Graduates include:
Abigail Meyer, Fort Pierre, Bachelor of Science in accounting, Summa Cum Laude.
Ali Scott, Fort Pierre, Bachelor of Science in exercise science, Magna Cum Laude.
Michelle VanTassel, Midland, Masters of Science in athletic training.
Jeanne Kelley, Pierre, Bachelor of Science in chemistry: ACS, Cum Laude.
Sedona Kintz, Pierre, Bachelor of Science i alcohol & drug studies, Magna Cum Laude.
Sedona Kintz, Pierre, Bachelor of Science in psychology, Magna Cum Laude.
Summa cum laude is a 3.8 Grade Point Average and higher, magna cum laude is a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude is a GPA of 3.3 to 3.49.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.