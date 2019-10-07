Minuteman Missile National Historic Site is transitioning to off-season operations. In this time of reduced visitor traffic, same-day ticket sales of unreserved tour tickets are available every morning at the visitor center.
From October through April, same-day tickets may be available through the park store. This service offers same-day tour tickets in the off-season period (October to April) only. These tickets are available if there are unsold reservations. If available tours are fully reserved in advance, there will be no same day tickets available. Off-season, same day tour tickets shall be sold by the park’s bookstore between 8 a.m. and noon for unreserved tour tickets for tours offered that day only. For those visitors planning in advance, reservations made on-line or by phone in advance are always the best way to secure a tour.
Ranger-led tours at Delta-01 are offered at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday throughout the winter months. Reservations can be made on-line or by phone at 605-717-7629. The fee for the forty-five minute long tour of the Delta-01 Launch Control Facility is $12 per adult and $8 per youth (ages six to 16). Visitors are also welcome to enjoy the Delta-09 mobile tour during their visit by calling 605-301-3006.
Beginning Saturday, November 1, and lasting until Friday, March 1, 2020, the visitor center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The park is closed Sundays and Mondays. The park is also closed on federal Holidays from November through February.
In the off-season, severe winter weather may affect park operations. Follow the park’s website and Facebook page for up-to-date information on weather-related operational changes.
Minuteman Missile National Historic Site's headquarters and visitor center is located off of exit 131, Interstate 90. The park consists of three sites along a fifteen mile stretch of Interstate 90 in Western South Dakota. Authorized by Congress in 1999, Minuteman Missile National Historic Site preserves components of the Minuteman II intercontinental ballistic missile system, interpreting the deterrent value of the land-based portion of America's nuclear defense during the Cold War era and commemorating the people and events associated with this recent period of American history.
