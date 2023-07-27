As someone who’s worked at Dairy Queen for five years, Kailey Rolf has experienced her share of Miracle Treat Days.
“It’s chaotic but really fun at the same time,” said Rolf, supervisor at the Dairy Queen on Sioux Avenue in Pierre.
Dairy Queens throughout the country participated in the annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday. In Pierre, that meant that at least $1 for every Blizzard and Blizzard coupon was donated to Sanford Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network, explained Jen Uecker, general manager of Pierre’s Dairy Queen. Sanford Children’s Hospital is a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
“We’ve been taking pre-orders and selling coupons all week preparing,” Uecker said. “Deliveries have just gone out on our second round of pre-orders, all over town. We’ve got the radio here doing live feeds, we’ve got bouncy houses in the parking lot. We’re fully staffed. We make it a community event, and the community really gets behind the day.”
Thursday marked the sixth Miracle Treat Day for the Pierre Dairy Queen, which opened in 2017. Last year’s Miracle Treat Day saw the sale of 7,228 Blizzards and Blizzard coupons — the highest total of the five previous years. This year’s goal, Uecker said, is 7,500, though she acknowledged the goal was set high.
By the end of the day, the Dairy Queen's Facebook page announced a sale of 6,858 Blizzards and coupons for Blizzards.
"We came up a little short of our goal, but still an incredible day!" the post on Facebook announced. "Pierre, Ft. Pierre and the surrounding area always show up when there’s a need."
On Thursday at the Dairy Queen, Uecker commented on the crew's enthusiasm.
“My team really gets behind the goal of the day,” she said. “They know the cause that we’re working towards, and what it does for kids in our community. They love the business, they love the chaos. We’re a well-oiled machine back there.”
Rolf, whose job as supervisor takes her all over the store, noted that some of the Blizzard orders reach steep heights when customers come in on Miracle Treat Days.
“They’ll come in and get anywhere from 10 to 20 Blizzards at a time,” she said with a chuckle. “That’s what makes it seem a lot more busy.”
James Clarke, operations manager at the Pierre Dairy Queen, has worked for the company Dairy Queen for 13 years — time that includes his tenure at the local Dairy Queen since it opened. Clarke estimates that he’s been involved, in one way or another, with the creation of approximately 200,000 Blizzards.
He explained some of the benefits flowing from Miracle Treat Day.
“An extra four Blizzards can buy a meal voucher for a family while they’re at the hospital,” he said. “It’s one less thing that the family needs to worry about.”
Clarke found the reach of the Children’s Miracle Network’s work extends further than some people might think.
“A lot of people think that it’s just the hospital bill side of it,” he said. “They do a lot of that, but then they also have tablets for the kids while they’re in the hospital. They have libraries, they’ve got video game systems. They really do a lot to normalize a very un-normal situation. This is the one day that we get to be involved.”
On Thursday, customers populated the Dairy Queen in all the possible ways, picking up food at the counter, driving through to collect their orders, and eating at tables. Sandy Clark was eating with a group of young children she’d brought from Faith Lutheran Church, in Pierre.
“We just decided that we wanted to go have some ice cream,” she said, “and we thought it would be a great day to do it today and support the Children’s Miracle Network.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.