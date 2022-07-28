Miracle Treat Day
Buy Now

Andrew Campea, left, and Mac Kruger hold their Blizzards upside down on Wednesday as they prep for Miracle Treat Day on Thursday.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

It’s time for guilt-free treats again as the Dairy Queen on Sioux Avenue gears up for its annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday.

On Wednesday, General Manager Jennifer Uecker said it’s all hands on deck with 38 full- and part-time staff members pitching in to help meet the day’s Blizzard demands. The location set a 7,000 Blizzards or coupons sold goal.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments