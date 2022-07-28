It’s time for guilt-free treats again as the Dairy Queen on Sioux Avenue gears up for its annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday.
On Wednesday, General Manager Jennifer Uecker said it’s all hands on deck with 38 full- and part-time staff members pitching in to help meet the day’s Blizzard demands. The location set a 7,000 Blizzards or coupons sold goal.
In 2018, the location sold 6,620, another 6,702 in 2019, 7,060 in 2020 and 5,401 in 2021. But Uecker pointed out there were some hiccups along the way.
In 2018, the power went out during their first-ever Miracle Treat Day.
“Our first year, we had a power outage for almost two hours in the middle of the day,” Uecker said. “At like 1 o’clock in the afternoon, we had a power outage, which is no fun at all — by the time you wait for all the equipment to heat back up. We were down for a while and still did fantastic.”
That wasn’t the only hurdle. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic caused the national chain to put Miracle Treat Day on hiatus, leaving the Pierre location with a South Dakota-centric event as an alternative. In 2021, Dairy Queen decided to hold the event in October, hoping the pandemic would subside, leaving the location to have its Treat Day on a cold night.
“Some kind of catastrophe every year,” Uecker laughed.
But she said that’s not the case this year. So far, Uecker said everything is back on track and shaping up to be the event people remembered before last year’s curveball.
This year, Dairy Queen will have an outdoor store in the parking lot where Sanford Health will sell Blizzard coupons. Uecker said that would be an option for people who want to avoid the lines but still help raise money. She said the location donates $1 or more to the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.
“It all stays local — every dollar stays,” Uecker said.
She added that the location would also have a Slumberland Furniture-provided bouncy castle in the apartment next to the store and two live bands — Dropoff and No Worries — next to the castle.
Three volunteer groups plan to pitch in, delivering Blizzards during the day. Uecker said the South Dakota Retailers Association, Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce and Disability Rights South Dakota would deliver orders, which people could make through dairyqueenmtd.com.
She said the location had already sold “hundreds” of Blizzard coupons, but the exact figure so far is a secret until she unvails the totals on the store’s street sign after 10 p.m. on Thursday.
“It’s top secret,” Uecker whispered. “We do a big reveal of our total after close. My staff doesn’t even know. I don’t tell them how it’s going throughout the day. We all go outside, and then I put it up on the reader board. So, it’s dark out and then we kind of flash that number and celebrate.”
She found that providing funds to Sanford Children’s Hospital is the best part of the day since it helps kids in the community.
“Sanford Children is where our kids, if they needed, that’s where they would go,” Uecker said. “Our kids, our neighbors’ kids — anybody, basically, in the entire eastern side of the state goes to Sanford Children’s Hospital for any of that additional care.”
Uecker expected a busy next day ahead of her and the store’s staff. But as she sat in a booth on Wednesday, she found it was perfectly alright by her.
“It is an all-hands-on-deck event, but our staff just loves it,” she said. “It’s crazy, it’s messy, it’s hectic, but we love it.”
