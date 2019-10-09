The contestants for the 2020 Teen and Miss Rodeo South Dakota pageant have been announced.
Alexis Tilton, Mitchell; Shannon Rebelein, Brookings; Camy Anderson, Huron; Tessa Pederson, Garretson; and Miranda Vines, Eagle Butte; are competing for Teen Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020.
Martina Loobey, Whitewood, and Victoria Hagg, Rapid City, are the contenders for Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020. This title is currently held by Jordan Tierney, Oral, who will be competing for Miss Rodeo America in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo this December 1-8.
According to Stacey Schmidt, pageant director, the Miss Rodeo South Dakota and Teen pageant is in Brookings, Oct. 31 -Nov. 2, in conjunction with the First Chance Bonanza Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo.
Events open to the public include: Friday, Nov. 1 — contestant open interviews at 9 a.m. in the Brookings Innovation Center, horsemanship at 2:30 p.m. in the Swiftel Center, and the first performance of the First Chance Bonanza PRCA Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the Swiftel Center. Saturday, Nov. 2 — modeling, speeches and impromptu questions program in the Brookings Innovation Center at 11 a.m., and Children’s Museum of South Dakota event at 1 p.m.
Coronation for Teen MRSD and MRSD Lady-in Waiting is at 7:05 p.m. on Nov. 2 prior to the second performance of the First Chance Bonanza PRCA Rodeo in the Swiftel Center.
