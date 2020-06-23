The ‘Miss South Dakota: More than a Crown’ exhibit at the Visitor & Education Center in Chamberlain showcases accomplished South Dakota Icons.
“Along with plans for summertime fun, and working on our upcoming Hall of Fame Honors Ceremony, I am also excited about the updates we are making to one of our current exhibits, ‘Miss South Dakota; More Than a Crown’,” said Greta Chapman, chief executive officer for the Visitor & Education Center in Chamberlain.
“Originating in 1946, Miss South Dakota is now held in the newly constructed Performing Arts Center on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings. Participants have gone on to achieve major success in diverse fields including medicine, law, business, journalism, theater, politics, literature and more.
Three icons in the exhibit include:
Shantel Krebs: Her lifelong dedication to South Dakota and her sense of community service should be held as an example to others . Ascending from Miss South to the CEO of the Miss America is a rags to riches story worth telling, but for Shantel Krebs, those are just the current bookends to a lifelong dedication to serving others. Shantel is a proven problem-solver who has used her leadership, innovation and grit to make South Dakota better, regardless of the challenges or opposition to doing what’s right. In the legislature, Shantel not only introduced and passed over 500 pieces of landmark legislation, she also blazed trails by being the first woman to chair transportation in the SD House and was part of the duo of the first female Ag Committee chairs in the SD House and SD Senate simultaneously.
Ann McKay Thompson: She is a fourth generation South Dakotan, is a nationally recognized educator, entrepreneur and creative leadership expert. Her work, her support for the arts and culture, her writing, and her inspiring symposia have changed and enlightened lives in South Dakota and far beyond. From her teen years on, Ann McKay was a model for young South Dakotans, and a source of inspiration for all ages. She first gained statewide attention as a Miss South Dakota and Miss America Grant Talent winner, whose personal integrity and dedication to the common good seemed unusual for someone of her age and experience. She was asked by the Governor to assist in economic development activities across the nation. Ann went on to achieve state and national recognition for selflessly and superbly serving the educational needs of a diverse population, for helping all South Dakota learners.
Raymond “Ray” Peterson: He has long list of accomplishments, but perhaps Ray’s favorite involvement and most notable state-wide contribution has come as a direct result of an invitation to serve as a vocalist for the 1966 Miss South Dakota Pageant in Hot Springs. This invitation led to a 52-year commitment to the Miss America-franchised organization as Producer and Production Director – a challenging position with an annual requirement of picking a new theme, selecting, editing and recording theme-supported music, securing choreographers and entertainers, designing the set and costumes, writing the script, turning a bare gymnasium space into a “theatre,” and then directing the show – year after year.
“The Hall’s mission to ‘Champion a culture of excellence for all of South Dakota’ is built on the characteristics of each of these individuals as their stories continue to make a difference. I hope you found these members of the Miss South Dakota organization to be inspiring for chasing your dreams,” said Chapman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.