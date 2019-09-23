The latest Miss South Dakota USA Kalani Jorgensen of Sioux Falls advances to the national Miss USA competition.
The Miss South Dakota USA and Miss South Dakota Teen USA pageants were held on Sept. 22 in Brandon. In the finals, the panel of judges selected Kalani Jorgensen of Sioux Falls as Miss South Dakota USA 2020 and Izabel Kreger of Canton as Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Both titleholders now advance and will compete next year at the national pageants.
The annual competition consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, swimwear/active wear and an interview. Eligible women must be between the ages of 14 and 27, unmarried and residents of South Dakota in order to compete in the pageants.
Jorgensen and Kreger will each receive thousands of dollars in prizes and awards. They also have the opportunity to compete for the national titles this coming year. Jorgensen will compete for the title of Miss USA on the live national telecast on FOX television, and Kreger will compete for the title of Miss Teen USA at the national pageant next year. In addition, the new Miss USA will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe competition, which is televised in over 130 countries worldwide.
