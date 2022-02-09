The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League is turning pillowcases into dresses for girls in Mexico, but the group needs a little help from the community to make the mission a bigger success — materials and volunteer time.
The completed dresses going to girls in Mexico are part of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church’s mission trip to Ciudad Juárez from May 21-28.
The Missionary League is revamping the project after the coronavirus pandemic led to procedural changes in 2020 and ‘21. The group said community members could help prepare pillowcases and put them and other materials into individual baggies that constitute one dress.
Sewists may pick up the kits to assemble them into finished dresses for young girls from sizes two through 12, toddler through 10-12 years old, girls extra small to extra large.
Little Dresses project leader Doreen Miller hoped the group’s pool of workers grows and alters a bit.
“Of those who take the kits home, which we all do, a lot of our women who sew are not young,” she said. “They do it on their own time when it works for them. We put the kits — all the materials they need plus the pillowcases, which we cut — in ziplock bags.”
The exact assemblage of the kits is up to the individual sewists.
“They try to make them look pretty for the little girls who will get them,” Missionary League president Jan Larson said. “That’s the artistic part, the really fun part.”
Miller added that this had been a really enjoyable project, and it is amazing to see how creative the women can be. The length of the garment determines the size of the dress. The group produced about 60 or 75 dresses each year when the project began in 2010. Then it grew to approximately 200. In recent years, the numbers have been close to 400 dresses.
The Missionary League’s Little Dresses project used to ship the dresses to girls in Africa every year but has changed where the dresses now go. This year, the group hoped more dresses were available to send with the annual Mexico Mission Trip team in May.
“The mission team can hand them out to the little ones in person, and that is so rewarding for everyone involved,” Miller said. “During the more recent years, we have also sent shorts and flip flops for the little boys so they too can have some new clothes.”
She added that sometimes the taller girls could wear the shorter dresses as a top.
The group collects materials throughout the year but the real drive to gather the needed items begins now.
The church’s congregation and community members donate pillowcases, buttons, lace and all types of trim. Then a group gathers to make kits for people to take and sew into a dress at their home. The only item the kit doesn’t include is the thread. Volunteers cut the pillowcases to a specific size before putting the written intended size and instructions into the kits.
Miller said that this method proved to be more user-friendly than having volunteers bring their sewing machines and work on them together at the church.
She said that the kit-assembling group has not been meeting all together for a few years, primarily due to COVID-19. However, the kits still get assembled, and people sew the dresses.
This year, the first kit-building meeting is on Feb. 20 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the church’s basement. Miller said that the assembly group had been as large as 60 people before the pandemic.
Anyone wanting to donate items or help out can contact Anita Marso at 605-224-2769 for details. When the dress is complete, return it to the church and pick up another kit to take home and sew.
Miller said they don’t necessarily know who picks up a kit and returns the finished dress.
The ladies hang several completed dresses in the church for all to admire. Periodically the dresses are taken down, and others hung up in a rotating display. That way everybody’s dresses get a chance to be seen.
Marilyn Penrod traditionally jumps the gun and already has at least 30 dresses assembled.
“Marilyn tops the scale every time,” Miller said. “She is a gifted and talented woman.”
Penrod said making the dresses is fun. And the participation comes with a bonus.
“I enjoy it, and it goes to a good cause,” she said.
