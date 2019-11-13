State highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan released the name Wednesday of Roger Allen as the man killed in a traffic crash just west of Ridgeview, South Dakota on Saturday night.
Allen was 61 and from Mission, South Dakota on the Rosebud Indian Reservation about 95 miles south-southwest of Fort Pierre. His passenger, Thaddeus Allen, 16, of Mission, had minor injuries.
Allen was driving a 1994 Ford 350 pickup west on U.S. Highway 212 that collided with a westbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling an empty grain trailer starting to turn left, or south, about 9;30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, just a half-mile west of Ridgeview.
The pickup went into the ditch and rolled. Allen was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and died at the scene.
His 16-year-old passenger was wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a clinic in Eagle Butte, 24 miles west of Ridgeview, where his injuries were treated.
Ridgeview is on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation.
The truck driver, Brett Watson, 45, of Emporia, Kansas, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.