A mission man was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of arson, according to a news release from the South Dakota U.S. Attorney's OFfice.
Tommy Vargas, a/k/a Tommy Lee Spotted Eagle, 33, was sentenced in federal court.
He was also placed on three years of supervised release, ordered to $74,633 in restitution and a $100 special assessment fee.
Vargas was indicted for Arson and Burglary by a federal grand jury in July of 2022 and pleaded guilty on December 8, 2022.
"In the early morning hours of February 27, 2022, Vargas entered the Sinte Gleska University maintenance building without permission. Vargas freely moved within the building for approximately one hour, entering various rooms in the building," the release states.
"Vargas collected numerous items and removed them from the building. Vargas also found a gas can in the building and poured gas on the floor of the building before disconnecting the surveillance system. Vargas then ignited the gas and exited the building."
First responders suppressed the fire within 20 minutes, but the fire still caused damage to the building.
This case was investigated by Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the South Dakota Fire Marshal.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Abby Roesler prosecuted the case.
Vargas was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
