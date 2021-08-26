A wooden, 12-by-24-foot, one-room house with a tin metal roof might not sound like much to many Americans, but that isn’t the case for some of Ciudad Juárez’s poorer families who relied on vehicles or pallet-and-cardboard shacks for shelter.
The homes have one door and two windows. That one room holds a family — parents, children and sometimes grandparents.
On May 29, Dennis and Carolyn Ryckman led 23 Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church members in Pierre from 10 to 66 years old on a week-long trip to Juárez to build two homes for families in need.
Pastor Sam Handschke estimated the group was the biggest they’ve had since the missions to Mexico began five years ago and could be the largest in Faith Evangelical’s 40-year foreign mission history.
It’s not just far away lands Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church helps out. The church’s members also help out locally with annual missions to the Rosebud Indian Reservation.
During the Mexico mission, some of the members nixed family vacations to take part.
“You are going on a trip that has meaning,” Carolyn said. “One family said they always go on family vacations like Disney or whatever, and the mom said ‘I have never had such a wonderful experience because it did have purpose. I was helping others — physical help and eternal help.’”
Scott Fuerst, who joined the mission, said everyone has different reasons for taking part.
“I found out even though I had certain expectations, that the Lord had way more in store for me than I could have ever imagined…,” he said. “I thought with a language barrier that anything I tried to convey about the Bible would be met with resistance. I was so wrong.”
Fuerst found that everyone he had a chance to visit or give a Bible or religious tract welcomed him with a smile and genuine appreciation.
“This was so rewarding to me,” he said.
And there was plenty of encouragement from fellow members. Fuerst said he felt empowered through the others’ support to do more than he thought possible.
“We were stronger together,” he said. “Someone’s weakness was helped by another’s strengths. We left here as individuals and came back as a family in Christ.”
Carolyn said raising funds for the trips is one of the “cool” aspects of the missions. One of the free-will-offering projects is the spring and fall “Rent a Worker” project, where volunteers clean yards, paint houses or decks, move furniture or most anything else where labor is needed.
“People sometimes say, Why do we need to go to another country to proclaim the gospel? Why not here?’” she said. “These people in Mexico are so wanting to learn the gospel — in a country where they don’t have access to everything like Americans do. Americans have access to all of the gospel if they want to accept it and try it.”
The teams spent their nights in El Paso, Texas, and heard in advance about dangers that might exist in the poorer and high-crime areas of neighboring Juárez, but they had not run into any trouble.
“Never felt unsafe,” Carolyn said. “I’ve gone when the cartel was really bad. The funeral homes were blossoming in those days because so many people dying. I have not felt scared or unsafe. It’s interesting, when in Juárez in all that desolation, and you look over to the U.S. and see skyscrapers.”
Dennis added people in Juárez knew why they were there and what they were doing in the area known as Kilometer 30.
Seemingly, members of the team get more out of their trip than they give.
“I thought I was going there to help them… Yet, I got as much or even more from my experience from them than I feel I gave,” Fuerst said. “Very enriching. I have a hard time even explaining how rewarding it is to take part in the whole experience — from building friendships abroad and within the fellow mission group.”
As far as finding a downside to the experience, Fuerst was hard-pressed to think of one.
“If you can call it the worst thing, I would have to say not having more time to share God’s love and just visit with these grateful people,” he said. “We try and pack two weeks or more of things in about six days. It goes by way too fast.”
Cheryl Brull, who also joined the mission, found the “eagerness” on the people’s faces receiving a Spanish Bible and searching the text for its message was the best part. As for the worst, she said it was leaving all the people and Mexico behind while wrapping her mind around having planted the “seed.”
“It is the Holy Ghost and His work that will cause it to grow,” Brull said. “As Christians, we have not a mere suggestion, but a commission to take our ‘gift’ — the knowledge of Jesus Christ as our risen Lord and Savior from our sins — to the ends of the earth so that our brothers and sisters too will be saved.”
Dennis said there were too many highlights to single out one thing. But the joy of turning over the house keys to the new owner and seeing their emotion came to mind.
He also noted that when the team goes back the following year, he checks the previous home recipients are still following their teachings and have not slipped away. He added that is an important aspect, and it is not just about the house.
