Pierre residents Julia Jones, Tom Huber and Jay Mickelson and Sioux Falls resident Kathy Coulter recently returned from a mission trip to the Dominican Republic and found one reason for going is that they benefit as much, if not more, as the people they help.
The group traveled to the Dominican Republic for their March 7-18 United Methodist Volunteers in Mission medical mission.
"Why don't we just send money? That's not what it's all about," Jones said. "I always tell our team members that the task is medical and the task is very important, and it is the avenue for us getting in there. But the mission is always relationships — loving reciprocal relationships."
Jones began her mission trips in 2015. Huber and Coulter had just completed their third trip, and this was Mickelson's first. They joined Dominican Republic volunteers who were also at the home base of Monte Cristi, and from there, the crew traveled to outlying villages to provide medical attention.
Non-medical personnel helped organize the lines, take blood pressures, dispense medicines, and perform various duties. And they also played with the kids and joined in with the community.
Jones hoped to start coordinating two trips per year, including around 12 possible volunteers from the Pierre area.
Previous mission volunteers stressed three points to potential volunteers. There are no amenities. You can't save the world. And you preach the gospel by helping — rarely through words.
"You need to prepare yourself for the fact that all of the amenities you take for granted here in Pierre, South Dakota, don't exist there," Huber said.
He said the crew took a bus onto old rutted roads to get to the villagers, where they have no running water or electricity. Yet the people there amazed him.
"You see their commitment as a Dominican person, and their internal workings that allow them to smile more than we smile, to laugh harder than we laugh, and when they sing, you just sit back and enjoy the heck out of it," Huber said.
He added that the individuals joyously remembered him from his last visit five years ago.
Mickelson found that people here could get by without some of the first-world luxuries many often find necessary. He said they saw more than 630 people needing assistance they wouldn't otherwise receive and that the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Health couldn't get to the remote villages.
But it's never just U.S. volunteers undertaking the missions, and the groups only go where invited.
"This year, there were four of us and more than 16 Dominican team members," she said. "We each have skills and gifts to offer, and we are meant to share them, not sit on them. By combining, we are dynamite."
Huber said that his first trip taught him about himself, even though he had been a family physician in Pierre since 1980. He retired last year.
"Only when I got back did I realize how necessary it was, and at that point in my career to still take the talents and the skills sets and the competency that I have in patient care and apply it in a completely different environment. I might have gotten more out of it than the patients I saw. It helped me for the remainder of my career," Huber said. "You look them in the eye — when you watch their nonverbal communications, you are connecting in a way that I think works."
Huber noted two specific patients he saw this trip. One was a girl around 10 years old. She had an eye that was turning inward, something that would have been picked up early in Pierre when she was just a few years old. It was far beyond that early stage now, and far more than the teams' supply of donated reading glasses could help. The girl would have to see an eye doctor in a large city.
Another patient was a noticeably sick 26-year-old man who was going to die.
"You have to realize how to give the information back to the people that's going to be most useful to them and allow them to grasp a hold of this very severe situation. I wasn't prepared for that," Huber said. "We don't have continuity unless we see them twice in one visit."
Jones recalled one volunteer she took on a mission to Honduras many years ago.
"I thought I had prepared her. You can not save the world, can not fix everything in 11 days — you are only a moment in time. You aren't God. You become aware of more problems, and an awareness of how limited you will be," Jones said.
Yet Mickelson recommended people volunteer for the mission. He said the trip was worth the effort despite the challenges, like lugging heavy bags with medicine and equipment, little sleep and the Spanish-English language barrier.
"Being the hands and feet and the face — the smile — of Christ, especially to the little children," Mickelson said.
His Spanish is almost nonexistent, yet he learned to tell the little kids how to push the blue button to reset the blood pressure machine and shared their surprise when the screen cleared.
"They tell us that they have been praying for us to come," Jones said. "If you are wondering if you are doing anybody any good, you can't help but do good — well, I guess I did. It's the relationships that I get to develop that are personal and unique for me. That's what it is all about."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.