Temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s will fill this week. As the temperatures drop, the fall bite will pick up. Watch the weather – some rainy days are in the forecast – and enjoy some time on the Missouri River in central South Dakota.
Around Pierre / Fort Pierre, the fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing in 5-15 feet of water using spinners and crawlers, and some minnows.
Around Spring Creek/Cow Creek, the fall bite is starting. Anglers are using bouncers with spinners and crawlers in 10-20 feet of water.
In the Pollock and Mobridge areas, the fishing has slowed some. The fish are there, but anglers have to put in some work for a limit. Depths are anywhere from 20 to 45 feet with anglers using bouncers/spinners/crawlers or crankbaits.
At Akaska, the rainy weather has slowed down the fishing. Anglers who are going out are using minnows and crawlers in 15-25 feet of water.
At Gettysburg , the fishing is decent. Smallmouth, catfish, and northern are biting and some walleye are coming in. Anglers are fishing in 10-20 feet of water, using bouncers with spinners and crawlers. A few salmon are being caught from boat and shore, but the water temperatures still need to drop some for the bite to really pick up.
Around Chamberlain , the fishing is starting to pick up. Depths are around 10-20 feet of water with anglers using spinners and crawlers to bring in some nice fish.
On Francis Case in the Platte area, the fishing is picking up a bit. Anglers are bringing in some great, healthy looking fish using spinner/crawler rigs or pulling plugs in 24-30 feet of water.
In the Lake Andes , Wagner , Pickstown areas, the fishing is fair. Anglers are fishing in 10-25 feet of water using mainly crawlers and some minnows to bring in some nice, fat fish. Pease Creek, South Scalp, North Wheeler, and Whetstone Bay are popular spots.
North Point boat dock is back in. Shore fishing is going pretty well above and below the dam with anglers catching walleye, smallmouth, and catfish.
At Yankton , the fishing is decent. Anglers are fishing in 10-20 feet of water using crawlers and minnows. Paddlefish snagging season is about to start as well, and with that and the current water conditions in mind, here is some information from the US Army Corps of Engineers at Gavins Point Dam:
Paddlefish snagging starts Tuesday and record high water releases of 80,000 CFS (cubic feet per second) or above will create hazardous conditions on the river for the entire month of October.
This report is a snapshot in time and changes can occur quickly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.