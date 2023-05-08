Late season plains snowpack accumulation and subsequent melting led to increased runoff throughout the upper Missouri River Basin during April.

“The runoff forecast continues to improve thanks to late season plains and mountain snowfall in the upper basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “We hope to see the precipitation trend continue to provide the much needed moisture for the region.”

Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

