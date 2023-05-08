Late season plains snowpack accumulation and subsequent melting led to increased runoff throughout the upper Missouri River Basin during April.
“The runoff forecast continues to improve thanks to late season plains and mountain snowfall in the upper basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “We hope to see the precipitation trend continue to provide the much needed moisture for the region.”
Soil moisture remains slightly below normal in eastern Montana and the western Dakotas, and well below normal in Nebraska. Even with the plains snowmelt, soils dried out in late April over a large portion of the upper basin.
“Despite the additional moisture, much of the upper basin remains in drought and is forecast to remain in drought through the month of May. The System is still recovering from drought as we continue to serve all Congressionally authorized purposes,” said Remus.
The mountain snowpack appeared to have peaked in early April, but cooler weather and additional storms resulted in additional snowpack accumulation. The Fort Peck reach peaked at 117% of normal on April 24 and has 88% of the peak remaining. The Garrison reach peaked at 109% of normal on April 6 and has 85% of the peak remaining.
The six mainstem power plants generated 425 million kWh of electricity in April. Typical energy generation for April is 699 million kWh. The power plants are expected to generate 7.6 billion kWh this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.4 billion kWh.
