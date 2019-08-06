In response to the escalating global water crisis, indigenous peoples and youth are convening the 3rd Mni Ki Wakan (Water is Sacred): World Indigenous Peoples Decade of Water, August 13-15, in the Black Hills — known to the Oceti Sakowin as He Sapa, The Heart of Everything that Is.
Mni Ki Wakan is held in partnership with indigenous peoples, youth, and allies working to develop collective innovations and transformations dedicated to the future of water. It is dedicated to elevating indigenous voices as they envision a world of clean and healthy water for all life and future generations leading with the guiding mandate that, Water is Sacred.
Mni Ki Wakan integrates the guiding language of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and enables the participation of all stakeholders from multiple levels across sectors and indigenous communities to ensure a strategic comprehensive water movement where every indigenous person’s voice is felt and heard.
On July 18, 2019, Mni Ki Wakan Co-Conveners recently called on the United Nations at the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Geneva, Switzerland, calling for global indigenous water study; an Indigenous Water Decade; and urging EMRIP members to help stop the Keystone XL pipeline.
Prior to this, Mni Ki Wakan teams coordinated innovations from the 2nd Mni Ki Wakan at the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues 18th Session providing the rights recommendations above and building an international network.
Indigenous peoples, youth, allies, and global actors are cordially invited to the 3rd Mni Ki Wakan occuring on August 13th-15th at the Ramkota Best Western Inn Conference & Events Center, 2111 N. LaCrosse St., Rapid City.
Mni Ki Wakan is co-hosted by Rapid City Community Conversations, Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, regional and international partners, and endorsed by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.
