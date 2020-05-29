John Mollison, former Pierre resident, is doing a new thing, live and online, in his history-keeping mission celebrating those who fought for America while flying.
The 1983 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School is bringing his “Old Guys and Their Airplanes” into a live online Zoom venue on Saturday, May 30, which gives anyone anywhere a chance to ask questions, live, of a Vietnam War hero about his helicopter exploits during an hour-long TV-news-like show.
It’s a new format for Mollison and his subject should be of interest.
Bruce Huffman was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his heroic actions supplying American troops surrounded by North Vietnamese troops near Quang Tri, north of Hue on the coast, on Oct. 27, 1968.
This one-hour interactive online production — scheduled for “roughly” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30 — is a fundraiser for the Distinguished Flying Cross Society, Mollison said.
It gives anyone an opportunity to donate $5 to take part and get to ask questions of Huffman in a live interview and, of course, hear other questions and his answers. With the Zoom feature, anyone taking part will be heard, and shown, live.
Mollison describes it as “Vietnam Gets Real. (You can ask about it, too.).”
Huffman flew the small OH-6 “Loach” helicopter — the term “Loach” is the pilots’ acronym for the “Low Observation Helicopter” — that could carry two, maybe three people, used really low-level scouting and sometimes drawing fire to locate the enemy, Mollison said.
They were small machines that could fit in some living rooms, Mollison said. The Loach looks like a giant dragonfly, not mean-looking like a Cobra or Blackhawk, or huge like a Huey.
“These pilots carried machine guns in their laps. They flew a few feet off the ground,” Mollison said. “Seventy-eight percent of them were lost, 65% due to combat.”
The DFC is a high honor. South Dakotans Joe Foss, a brigadier general, World War II pilot and governor and Medal of Honor recipient; and George McGovern, a WWII pilot and U.S. senator, were awarded DFCs.
Here’s Huffman’s citation for the DFC from the Army:
“Huffman, John B., Warrant Officer 1, U.S. Army, Troop C, 1st Squadron (Airmobile), 9th Cavalry, is awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism while participating in aerial flight evidenced by voluntary action above and beyond the call of duty in the Republic of Vietnam. Warrant Officer Huffman distinguished himself by exceptionally valorous action on 27 October 1968, while serving as a pilot of a OH-6A helicopter during a combat mission near Quang Tri, Republic of Vietnam.
When his helicopter came under intense enemy ground fire, Warrant Officer Huffman exposed himself to the hostile fire as he flew at low altitudes to mark the enemy positions with smoke grenades for air strikes. Upon learning that an embattled unit was in need of supplies and ammunition, Warrant Officer Huffman without hesitation volunteered for the hazardous mission. With complete disregard for his own safety, Warrant Officer Huffman lowered his helicopter over the landing zone while vital supplies were delivered.
His actions contributed greatly towards the successful completion of his unit’s mission. His outstanding flying ability and devotion to duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service, and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.”
Huffman put in 768 hours of combat flying, most of it in a Loach; he also flew the big UH “Hueys” used to transport troops, the wounded and dead and as gunships.
Huffman now lives in Arizona.
Mollison, who is an artist and writer working out of Sioux Falls, has for several years produced, written and directed films about “Old Guys and Their Airplanes,” usually about war heroes. The documentaries have been shown on South Dakota Public TV and seen elsewhere. He also draws the aircraft. Fort Pierre native John C. Waldron, a hero of the Battle of Midway in World War II, has been one of Mollison’s favorite subjects.
But this new format adds a live, virtual audience that can interact with the hero pilot. Mollison will interview Huffman in a format similar to a TV newscast, while moderating questions from the audience attending via the internet. He expects family members of Vietnam War veterans, history buffs and the general public to take part, Mollison said.
Anyone can, for the $5 donation/registration that goes “to the Distinguished Flying Cross Society for use in fulfilling their organizational goal of spreading the their members remarkable stories to the general public,” Mollison said via a news release.
The hour-long program will include rare combat photos, as well as the question and answer session.
“This is a real rare opportunity for people to talk to a Vietnam War veteran,” Mollison told the Capital Journal. Unwittingly, it’s also a great setup for the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of including a lot of social distance while getting people together from all over, he said.
It will be recorded for later play-back, too.
It’s the second in his Debrief series featuring recipients of the Distinguished Flying Cross. He and his team hope to do a “season’s worth,” of 10 to 15 of the Debriefs, Mollison said.
A Pierre angle to this show is that the South Dakota National Guard Museum, 301 E. Dakota Ave., has a Loach sitting inside for all to see, Mollison said.
“It was shot down in combat in Vietnam,” Mollison said.
To register, go online to www.oldguysandtheirairplanes.com/2020/05/14/register-ogta-debrief-2-bruce-huffman-loach-pilot.
For more information, contact Mollison at 605-261-6070; email john@johnmollison.com.
