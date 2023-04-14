A group of mothers in Pierre continue to address and ask for more of an effort from the Pierre School Board in creating programs and curriculum to increase the number of proficient readers within the district.
Maggie Seidel has spoken on behalf of Moms for Liberty in Pierre in past school board meetings, and continued to urge the school district leaders to address dismal reading proficiency numbers amongst students during Tuesday's board meeting.
"First , I’d like to push back on some remarks that we weren’t allowed to respond to at the last meeting. There was a comment made that the term “proficient” is synonymous with “advanced” when it comes to the state tests. In other words, we’re doing OK," Seidel began.
"Well, we looked into it, and the state outlines in its Accountability and School Performance Index Technical Manual four levels. Levels one and two fall below proficient. Then, there’s proficient. And then above that is advanced. In short, contrary to the contention, our push to get more kids into the proficient category is quite reasonable and doable. Now, those comments did push us to comb through some of the data the South Dakota Department of Education compiles. If you’ve not looked it over, you should."
Seidel is the president of the local Moms for Liberty Chapter.
During the February 13 meeting, Superintendent Kelly Glodt addressed the group's comments and the lack of a public response from the board regarding the comments.
According to the meeting minutes, Glodt indicated that the issues brought before the board are not issues with which the school board, as a governing body, are intended to manage.
During the same February meeting, Pierre School Board President Dan Cronin commented that oftentimes questions that come to the board are not those that are dealt with at the school board level. Cronin said that no one school board member has the authority to act individually on issues discussed with them.
"The school board hires the superintendent to manage the day to day operation of the school district; approve the budget, adopts policies, and determines and supports the mission and goals of the district. He added his appreciation for the administrative team and all district staff their efforts to continually improve," meeting minutes state.
Seidel countered the comments previously made by the school board with data and statistics.
"We took DOE’s data and isolated the middle schools and elementary schools of like size to Pierre — schools with 150 kids or more… there are 132 schools that fit that profile. Then, we ranked them according to their ELA scores. In response to our remarks last month, we were told that Pierre is doing better than the state average. The state average is 51% proficient — failing. Is that really the best we can do? Of course not. But what do the rankings look like?," Seidel said, adding that only 60 percent of Buchanan students are proficient in English Language Arts, while 52 percent of Kennedy Elementary School students are proficient in the subject.
At Georgia Morse Middle School, 49 percent of students are proficient in English Language Arts, and in Jefferson Elementary School only 48 percent of students are proficient in the subject.
"So, one is better than the state average, a second is barely better, and two are less. Using just Buchanan as the guide, some of the schools ranked higher than us only by a couple of percentage points. Others though, like Harrisburg and Brandon Valley, have elementary schools that outperformed us by nearly 25 points," Seidel said. "Why? What are they doing in terms of curriculum; interventions; training, tools and resources for teachers? We think those are all questions this board — or its designee — needs to be asking."
Seidel then address Cronin's previous comments last month, saying, "Dan, you expressed dismay last month you don’t know what we want. We want a plan, a new, comprehensive plan. We’ve been asking for that for six months."
Seidel offered a four-tiered plan that includes launching three pilot curricula programs that teachers can bring into their classrooms to assess. Second, Seidel asked that the 7 percent increasing in school funding coming into the district could be used to fund additional resources to address literacy improvement, which could include literacy coaches for each elementary school, phonics retraining for every Kindergarten through third-grade teacher in Pierre, or additional phonics books for kids to take home so their parents can get involved.
She also suggested opening a reading center at every elementary school and holding regular discussions with school leaders from other communities who are outperforming the Pierre School District on a monthly basis.
"Every month, the Board could include in its Board Report what we’ve learned from these other schools and ways in which we are going to apply those learnings immediately to our schools," Seidel said.
"Now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t dispel a myth that’s out there, and one that’s especially pernicious and simply not supported by the data. That’s that our poor, minority kids are the reason our schools aren’t showing stronger scores. We’ve actually been told this. Much of this sentiment is expressed — or should I say masks itself — behind euphemisms i.e. a child’s socio-economic and ethnic status determine their success in the classroom. Even if this were true, which it’s not, it has to be rejected," Seidel said.
"Every child, in every school in this community deserves to learn how to read well. There’s likely not a single person in this room who isn’t proficient in reading. But imagine where you would be if you weren’t proficient. A proper education is our civil rights issue of today. And as a community, we’re at a crossroads. But the choice isn’t left or right. It’s up or down," Seidel said. "And we are again asking this Board to help lead us forward."
While the board offered no comment on Seidel's comments during Tuesday's meeting, but were met with an opposing view point during the public comment period from Jay Nicholson, a retired educator in the community who taught Latin, German, English and other subjects of history for 47 years in Pierre.
"I've been listening to reports, which seem to say that my dear colleagues from K-12 have been doing an under par job in teaching reading and mathematics," Nicholson said.
"And that you administrators and you on the board have been doing poorly in your directing the whole education for the entire Pierre School District. Not true. All teachers worth their salt know that any exam taken, even those spread over a couple of days, is a snapshot. Not a video of pupil achievement. These statewide Smarter Balance Assessment tests, which seemed to be causing all this consternation were taken last spring. If we all remember that was just after over two years of de-civilization for our schools from top to bottom. Kids were halftime or no time in attendance. Teachers and students were overwhelmed by how to deal with distance learning, et cetera," he said.
Nicholson attributed the reading proficiency results to COVID-19 related disturbances in teaching.
"These problems will continue for at least a generation and are surely not able to be remediated in less than a year, and especially not solved by criticizing scores assembled on tests administered only months after these disruptions," Nicholson said, before suggesting that members of Moms for Liberty consult with Troy Wiebe, director of education for the Pierre School District.
Pierre School Board meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Administrative Building, located at 211 S. Poplar Ave. in Pierre.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.