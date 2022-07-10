featured top story Monday street closure Capital Journal Jul 10, 2022 Jul 10, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth Street between Maple and Capitol avenues will be closed to through traffic beginning on Monday for installing a water main.The section of street is expected to open with a temporary surface by July 18. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Through Traffic Beginning Water Main Avenue Highway Capitol Maple Street Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
