The Fort Pierre Moose Lodge 1813 provided three Pierre elementary schools and their students a boost on Friday after donating $3,000 for school lunch programs.

The current school year marks a return to at-cost school lunches following the end of federal coronavirus pandemic-related funding that provided universal free meals for students since mid-March 2020. The renewed expense also comes at a time when increased inflation is impacting household budgets.

Was the information in this article useful?


Jorge Encinas | 605-224-7301

Tags

Editor

Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.

Load comments