The Fort Pierre Moose Lodge 1813 provided three Pierre elementary schools and their students a boost on Friday after donating $3,000 for school lunch programs.
The current school year marks a return to at-cost school lunches following the end of federal coronavirus pandemic-related funding that provided universal free meals for students since mid-March 2020. The renewed expense also comes at a time when increased inflation is impacting household budgets.
PSD Food Service Director Steven McClelland said the district is grateful the Moose Lodge thought to donate the money for the lunch program. He said the program hadn’t received many donations lately.
PSD last received about $40 from a student account credit that the family decided to donate in 2021, and the district received a $15 donation in August 2020.
“I’m just really thankful that we received that donation for the families,” McClelland said. “You know, I mean, it directly impacts their monthly budget, which I think it’s a struggle for everyone doing their budget with the way inflation is.”
PSD elementary lunches run $3.25 per student, and breakfast is another $2.05. McClelland said applications for free and reduced meals doubled this year.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen this many applications,” he said, adding inflation and the lost meal funding as likely contributing factors. “For a student to eat breakfast and lunch at the elementary for one month, it’s $106 per month for one child. I think that’s a big number — in my budget, that’s a big number if I’m not used to paying for it.”
PSD plans to use the $3,000 Moose Lodge donation to help families identified as needing school lunch assistance.
Kennedy, Jefferson and Buchanan elementary schools received $1,000 each for their lunch programs. Kennedy Principal Rene Lillebo said receiving the donation is “priceless.”
“Donations like this don’t come along every day, and this is something that we could use to help those families that are really in need, just to lighten their load a little bit,” she said on Friday following the donation presentation.
Sitting next to Lillebo, Buchanan Principal Ryan Noyes noted that the donation came at a critical time for many families.
“This kind of money for families that are having a hard time making ends meet — we just came off of two years of families not having to pay anything at all,” he said. “So, I see this as being used for families that just get behind and are they’re not able to keep up with paying weekly to monthly school lunch meals for school lunch tickets. So, pretty important those funds.”
The Moose Lodge raised funds through its Queen of Hearts raffle, which members began in October 2019. Queen of Hearts committee member Bill Nevin said the funds go toward the lodge’s mission of helping kids and older residents in the community. He added they also help other local causes and organizations that support the community.
“Since that time, our Queen of Hearts raffle has been able to raise approximately $35,000 to donate to the community causes and organizations that have further the Moose mission,” he said about the raffle’s three years in Fort Pierre.
Lodge administrator George Wood found Queen of Hearts also helps the club while giving back to the community.
“It’s really helped our membership,” he said. “It’s a win-win deal for the whole community.”
Moose Lodge President Monty Kenworthy said he felt great that they were able to support children, especially with Friday’s donation going toward school lunches.
Lodge business manager Marilyn Hoyt cooked up the Queen of Hearts idea after hearing about other Moose Lodges doing them.
“I’ve been trying to get it going for a long time, and finally, when Bill came on board as a member, I talked to him about it,” she said. “And so, he got Monty to come on board, and they got it going — Bill did up the rules and stuff — and we got it going. It’s just been a great thing.”
As for expecting the raffle to raise around $35,000 in such a short period, Hoyt said she was surprised.
“I’m amazed, but it’s for the community,” she said. “And we’re very proud.”
And that isn’t lost on PSD leadership.
“The Moose Lodge is known for working with children and the elderly,” Noyes said. “So, they just have a very gracious heart, and they’re looking out for our kids — not only in Pierre, but in Fort Pierre and the surrounding areas. So, we’re thankful for organizations like this that really make a difference for the families that need their assistance.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.