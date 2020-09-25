Another 51 inmates at the state Women’s Prison in Pierre tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to prison spokesman Michael Winder.
He said in a news release Friday that the Department of Corrections, in conjunction with the state Department of Health, conducted another mass testing at the prison of 112 inmates in housing units C and D. While 51 tested positive, 61 tested negative. Meanwhile, 92 inmates in the Pierre Community Work Center who previously tested positive are now considered to be recovered, Winder said.
In total, 172 inmates in Pierre have tested positive, 19 have been symptomatic, 178 have tested negative, and 93 have recovered, according to Winder.
Health department and corrections staff “are continuing with the screening of inmates, including regular temperature checks. All inmates and staff are required to wear masks in the facilities. Inmates are encouraged to practice proper hygiene and hand washing. Cleaning and disinfecting practices are continuing,” Winder said. “Staff who interact directly with inmates who have tested positive are wearing personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves, and face shields/goggles.”
Nine of the staff at the Women’s Prison and the Pierre Community Work Center have tested positive for COVID-19; four of them have recovered, according to figures from Winder.
“The health and safety of our staff and inmates is our number one priority,” Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt, said in the news release Friday. “We will continue to work closely with DOH and follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.”
Winder said there are multiple housing units for females in the Department of Corrections facilities in Pierre.
“The Women’s Prison consists of housing units or cell blocks A, B, C and D. Unit E is a separate building located behind the Women’s Prison. The Pierre Community Work Center is located east of the main prison and the National Guard Armory.”
The Women's Prison in Pierre has been the focus of COVID-19 concern not only in the community, but in the Department of Corrections' statewide system since nine inmates walked away March 23 hours after learning an inmate had tested positive for the coronavirus. Warden Wanda Markland walked away March 24 and whether she was fired or resigned hasn't been disclosed by state officials. The last of the nine escapees was apprehended Aug. 19 in Sioux Falls.
All but seven of the state prison system’s total of 179 positive COVID-19 cases are in the Women’s Prison facilities in Pierre, including 113 in the Pierre Community Work Center. Five men at the State Penitentiary, including four in the more secure Jameson Annex, tested positive for COVID-19 and all have recovered. Two men tested positive at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield; one of them has recovered.
Of 80 current COVID-19 cases in the state prison system as of Sept. 25, 79 are in the Women’s Prison, according to figures provided by Winder.
The state prison system, like local and regional jails in the state, has tried to lower its populations to help give more room to deal with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 31, there were 3,381 adult inmates in the state’s prison system, including work centers and other less-secure facilities, down 12% from the 3,859 listed as of Feb. 29 in online prison records.
The women’s population has shrunk 19.1%, from 566 to 458 in the six months from Feb. 29 to Aug. 31; the men’s population is down 11.6% in that time, from 3,293 to 2,911.
A likely factor in that difference is that the great majority of women in the prison system are in for drugs and other non-violent crimes; the men’s population includes a much larger share of inmates with violent crimes on their record. Which makes it easier to allow women outside of the prison than men serving time for violent crimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.