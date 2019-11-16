West river deer season opened Nov. 16. As of that date, Game, Fish and Parks and landowners are giving access to 24,145 acres of landlocked public land by adding 27,730 acres of new land to the Walk-In Area Program.
“That’s a total of 51,875 acres of new access for the public,” said Kevin Robling, deputy secretary with S.D. GF&P. “That’s a tremendous result from this initiative so far.”
According to Robling, the department has been partnering with landowners to open additional public land opportunities for hunters this fall. “Through our strategic planning process, we identified a goal to increase public land hunting access to 50,000 additional acres by 2020,” Robling said. “One of the key strategies in accomplishing this goal was to develop opportunities with private landowners to access inaccessible - or landlocked - public lands.”
In western South Dakota, nearly 300,000 acres of public land are inaccessible to the public. While these lands are owned by the public, there is not a direct access from a publicly maintained road into these areas.
“To ensure South Dakota’s hunting heritage remains strong for future generations, hunters need a place to hunt,” said Robling. “As a department, we are providing additional public hunting acres and will continue to work with the landowners in this state to maximize public land access.”
