Pierre T.F. Riggs seniors Keith Boardman and Mesa Winder were named the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen during a Monday night coronation ceremony at Hollister Field.

The other members of the royal court include Maguire Raske, McCain Kruger, Regan Bollweg, Collin Brueggeman, Caytee Williams, Andie Allison, Austyn Wiebe and Raegan Wiebe.

Homecoming week will conclude with a football game against the Mitchell Kernels at Hollister Field on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. A burning of the letters will follow the football game. Other activities for the week are as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Green DayDress up Day: Class Color Day (Staff-blue, Seniors-black, Juniors-red, Sophomore-yellow, freshmen-pink)

4 p.m.: 9th Football @ RC Central

4:30 p.m.: JV Football vs. Stevens at Hollister

7 p.m.: Riggs Choir Concert (Theatre)

TBA -Boys and Girls Soccer Semi-Finals

Wednesday, Oct. 14 – White Day

Dress up Day: Movie Character Day

Thursday, Oct. 15 – Green Day

Dress up day: Dance Party – Pick a genre of music

4 p.m.: MS/JV/V Cross Country @ Huron

4:30 p.m.: 9th Football vs Aberdeen at Hollister

5 p.m.: Competitive Cheer/Dance ESD Home (Riggs)

5:30/7 p.m.: 10th/V Volleyball @ SF Washington

Friday, Oct. 16 – White Day

Dress up Day: Green and White Day

7 p.m.: Varsity Football vs. Mitchell (Hollister)

Pre-Game: Homecoming Court announced

Half-Time: Band performance

Post-Game: Fireworks & Burning of the Letters (for all to view)

Approximately 9:30 p.m.: Class of 2021 picture for yearbook in Hollister Field bleachers

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.: Post game activities for grades 9-12 (at Hollister)

