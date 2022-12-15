Snow driving
Blowing snow on Thursday reduced visibility as the winter storm carried on for its third day.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

There's more snow on the horizon as the Pierre and Fort Pierre area tallies 8-12 inches of snow so far.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported another 1-3 inches of snow could accumulate by Friday morning. Meteorologist Scott Doering said the current 8-12 inches of accumulation was as of 6 a.m.

