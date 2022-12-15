There's more snow on the horizon as the Pierre and Fort Pierre area tallies 8-12 inches of snow so far.
On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Aberdeen reported another 1-3 inches of snow could accumulate by Friday morning. Meteorologist Scott Doering said the current 8-12 inches of accumulation was as of 6 a.m.
"I imagine we might have picked up a little more than that by now," he said.
As far as getting a definitive inch count, Doering said the high winds make taking a measurement difficult.
"Especially in towns, it piles up more in towns than out in the country areas," he said. "But it's definitely caused some higher drifts out there, and some spots will have very little due to the wind."
The Weather Service anticipates the winds will begin to diminish Thursday night into Friday.
"So, hopefully, by tomorrow afternoon, we'll see some great improvements," Doering said on Thursday.
Currently, the Weather Service doesn't have any hard data on how this storm stacks up compared to past years. But so far, it appears to be lengthy.
"It's probably one of our longer duration storms we've had in quite some time," Doering said. "Usually, most of them last about two days. Here, we're stretching on a couple of days now. But a lot of it started on Monday, and here we are continuing through Thursday and, possibly, a little bit more into Friday."
He said the Weather Service would likely crunch the storm's numbers more as it gets closer to the end.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre area received about an average amount of snowfall compared with other parts of the state, covering Redfield, Aberdeen, Huron and heading west.
Doering said eastern areas, including Sioux Falls and Watertown, received less snow, while the Black Hills received more than central South Dakota.
The potential 1-3 more inches of snow overnight going into Friday looks likely to add to the final accumulation totals.
"There's still quite a bit of snow trying to wrap into the Pierre area," he said about snow in Mobridge making its way to the area.
The snow will likely stick around for a while, too. The Weather Service expects upcoming extreme colds to remain on track through Christmas.
"It will start dropping off into the single digits starting on Sunday," Doering said. "And, perhaps, around zero for a high on Tuesday next week. After that, the cold continues into Christmas."
The Weather Service isn't tracking any upcoming storms, but Doering said there is potential for light snow.
"Tuesday night into Wednesday next week, we have potential for some light snow," he said. "Hopefully, not significant, but the potential is there for light snow."
Whether or not more snow makes its way to the Pierre and Fort Pierre area before Christmas, Doering said the cold temperatures mean there isn't much room for melting what the current storm accumulated.
"It definitely will be a white Christmas," he said.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
