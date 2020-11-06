225,260
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office, that is the number of residents who on Tuesday voted to legalize the use of marijuana for any purpose. Included among the 225,260 is a narrow majority of Hughes County residents who voted on Amendment A: 4,348 in favor to 4,346 opposed.
Nevertheless, Gov. Kristi Noem continues her firm opposition to legal marijuana in South Dakota. This is despite the fact that more South Dakotans voted in favor of Amendment A in 2020 (225,260) than voted for her in 2018 (172,912).
“I was personally opposed to these measures and firmly believe they’re the wrong choice for South Dakota’s communities. We need to be finding ways to strengthen our families, and I think we’re taking a step backward in that effort. I’m also very disappointed that we will be growing state government by millions of dollars in costs to public safety and to set up this new regulatory system,” Noem said via statement after the vote.
As of Friday, the State Board of Elections reported that or 54% of voters, voted yes on Amendment A, the measure which allows for the legalization, taxation, and regulation of recreational marijuana. Initiated Measure 26, which legalizes marijuana for medical use in the state, passed with 291,751 votes, or 70% support. The official canvass on Nov. 10 will confirm the two measures’ passing.
The amendment stipulates that marijuana sold in the state will be taxed at a rate of 15%, the revenue of which will go toward funding the regulatory system. The remaining dollars will be split half and half between state public schools and the state general fund.
Legalization would not take effect in the state until July 1, 2021. The State Department of Revenue and the State Health Department announced Wednesday that they will begin working together to plan how to move forward with the legalization measures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.