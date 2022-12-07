During the height of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago, North Carolina’s Danielle Patel wanted a place for her then 8-year-old daughter to play the violin.
Sabrina Patel wound up performing 1,500 miles from home in the rotunda of the Capitol building in Pierre for Christmas at the Capitol. For a third year in a row, the family will drive three days for encore performances.
Sabrina is among about 1,000 folks who will perform during the Nov. 23 through Dec. 26 holiday event. Vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, school choirs and bands and more will compliment the display of 67 holiday trees open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Retired Pierre School District music teacher Mary Jo Johnson coordinates the almost daily free musical performances during the 33-day run. There are up to nine acts on some days.
“I think Mary Jo does an excellent job of coordinating all of that for us,” Dawn Hill, co-coordinator for Christmas at the Capitol, said. “I can’t imagine how many people reach out to her by email or call her. I think we would be lost without her.”
Johnson taught in Pierre for 30 years, including at Buchanan Elementary and the former McKinley Elementary and Pierre Junior High School. She and her husband, Laurence, who was the band director at Pierre, both retired in 2008.
Mary Jo Johnson has been coordinating the musical events for Christmas at the Capitol for five years. She took over the job from her good friend, Diane Kehrwald. A Pierre music teacher, Kehrwald did the job for nine years and commended Johnson.
“I think she’s doing a great job,” Kehrwald said. “When I did it we usually had 60 performances. I think (there are more now).”
Johnson starts looking for performers with a list of high school bands and choirs from the South Dakota High School Activities Association. SDHSAA directs and coordinates the state’s interscholastic activities. She begins sending emails immediately after Labor Day. About 5 percent of the recipients schedule a performance date.
“I also have names of individuals who have performed in the past,” she said.
Priscilla Hofer, a retired state and City of Pierre employee, is one such person. Hofer returns annually to play the piano and used to sing.
“I love the way they decorate the Capitol,” she said. “It’s just wonderful and I love singing in the Capitol, the way the sound permeates.”
The 79-year-old began playing piano as a child with her mother.
“I didn’t get lessons until I was a senior in high school,” Hofer said. “Most of my formal training was in college.”
She graduated from Johnson Bible College in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she majored in voice and minored in piano and organ.
“I had a love for it my whole life,” Hofer said.
She performed on Saturday and has additional performances scheduled for this Saturday and Dec. 18.
Andrea Royer, the owner of Andrea Royer Studio, will have her 8- to 12-year-old students perform on Dec. 17. In addition to pianists, the Soul Singers and Heaven Sent band will participate.
It’s something they look forward to each year.
“The venue is amazing,” Royer said. “There is nothing like it anywhere. The trees are beautiful and the sound and acoustics are marvelous.”
Johnson estimates that 75 percent of the performers return annually.
“They come from all around the state,” she said. “Last week, we were supposed to have a high school from Nebraska, but they got snowed out.”
Some teachers will schedule their piano recitals for the capitol.
Johnson, too, believes the acoustics in the rotunda are beautiful.
“It echoes in there,” she said.”It just makes a festive mood.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
