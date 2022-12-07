During the height of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago, North Carolina’s Danielle Patel wanted a place for her then 8-year-old daughter to play the violin.

Sabrina Patel wound up performing 1,500 miles from home in the rotunda of the Capitol building in Pierre for Christmas at the Capitol. For a third year in a row, the family will drive three days for encore performances.

