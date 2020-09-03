For the first time, more than 3,000 South Dakota residents are infected with COVID-19 at the same time, according to data provided by the state Department of Health on Thursday.
COVID-19, By The Numbers
4 (Same as Wednesday)
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Thursday.
26 (Same as Wednesday)
Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
1 (Same as Wednesday)
Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
6,087,403
Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
185,092
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
14,337 (+334 from Wednesday)
Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
3,013 (+138 from Wednesday)
Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
169 (Same as Wednesday)
Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.
76 (-1 from Wednesday)
People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.