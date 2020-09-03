Virus

This is a highly magnified image of the viruses that create COVID-19.

 Image provided by WebMD.com

For the first time, more than 3,000 South Dakota residents are infected with COVID-19 at the same time, according to data provided by the state Department of Health on Thursday. 

 

COVID-19, By The Numbers

4 (Same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Hughes County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health as of 4 p.m Thursday.

 

26 (Same as Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Hughes County as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

 

1 (Same as Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in Stanley County as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

 

6,087,403

Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

 

185,092

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 across the U.S. as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

 

14,337 (+334 from Wednesday)

Total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the state Department of Health as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

 

3,013 (+138 from Wednesday)

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

 

169 (Same as Wednesday)

Deaths attributed to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

76 (-1 from Wednesday)

People “currently” hospitalized for COVID-19 in South Dakota.

