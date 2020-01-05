The state Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved more than $21.9 million for water, wastewater, watershed, recycling, and solid waste projects. The board met Friday, Jan. 6.
The $21,992,800 total includes $871,000 in grants and $21,121,800 in low-interest loans, with $925,000 in principal forgiveness. The grants and loans are administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
Grants were awarded to:
Mitchell, $663,000 for landfill and recycling projects
Rapid City, $148,000 for landfill improvements
Yankton, $60,000 to purchase equipment for its solid waste transfer station
Loans were awarded to:
Brookings, $850,000 for stormwater drainage improvements
Elk Point, $1,088,000 for water and wastewater improvements
ESCRAP Properties, LLC, $1,398,400 for a new recycling facility
Sioux Falls, $9,457,400 for stormwater drainage improvements
Viborg, $1,771,000 for stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements
Watertown, $5,000,000 for wastewater administration building replacement
Loans with principal forgiveness were awarded to:
Blunt, $657,000 loan, with $207,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water system improvements
Irene, $330,000 loan amendment, with $248,000 in principal forgiveness, for wastewater system improvements
Langford, $570,000 loan, with $400,000 in principal forgiveness, for drinking water system improvements
The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and other revenues, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater, and watershed projects.
The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, and nonpoint source projects. Principal forgiveness is a subsidy option that results in a reduced loan repayment amount for the borrower.
The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated water and waste funding for the Consolidated and Solid Waste programs through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.
