Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, has announced fall scholarship winners for the class of 2020.
DWU welcomed 30 high school students last month during DWU’s Fall Scholarship Day on Nov. 22. Students with outstanding academic status, leadership potential and commitment to serving others were invited to campus to meet with faculty, staff and students, all while exploring opportunities at DWU.
To qualify for a Trustee Scholarship, students must have at least a 3.5 Grade Point Average and a 24/1090 ACT/SAT score. The award is for $12,000 to $13,750, and is renewable for up to 10 semesters if the student remains in good standing. Students from the Pierre area included Sydney Morley, McKayla Gunderson and Ashley Korber.
Sydney Morley, Pierre, T.F. Riggs High School, was awarded a Trustee Scholarship. She is the daughter of Troy and Veronica Morley. Morley was also awarded an athletic and Christian Leadership Scholarship.
