The 2021 legislative session concluded on Monday, often called “Veto Day” because it is reserved for the consideration of vetoes.
We considered a proposal from the Governor to make “Style-and-Form” changes to House Bill 1217, a bill focused on transgender participation in high school and college sports. I thought the Governor’s recommended changes made the bill better by cutting a bunch of bureaucracy, eliminating litigation traps, and re-focusing the bill on youth sports. However, the changes exceeded the Style-and-Form mechanism under the constitution. So, I voted “No” on the changes and the bill converted to a veto.
The problems the Governor pointed out led me to believe that HB1217 should not become law. I don’t believe boys should play in girls’ sports. The good news is: in South Dakota, no boys are playing girls’ sports. So, HB1217 would not have solved any problem that exists in South Dakota’s gymnasiums. It would have created bureaucratic headaches and inspired lawsuits against our schools and our taxpayers. So, I also voted “No” to override the veto. Enough colleagues joined me to defeat the bill in the House.
While I wanted to recap a tumultuous (and, frankly, way-too-political) Veto Day, I plan to re-focus my attention on impactful topics for South Dakota. This summer and fall, I am going to dig into the following issues:
1. College Affordability. I would love to see South Dakota become a regional leader in college affordability. Keeping our students in South Dakota, and attracting talent from other places, might be our best path to improving our state over the long haul. I’m going to approach this issue with an open mind as to the causes of increased tuition and fees, and will be looking broadly for suggestions on how to bring down the cost of higher education for our kids.
2. Property Taxes. I hear a lot from ranchers, homeowners, business people, and everyone in between about our property tax burden – its size and the fairness of its allocation. I don’t yet know enough about the property tax system to weigh in with much authority. That needs to change. On big, broad issues, it is important to spend more time learning and listening than immediately suggesting. So, I’m going to do the hard work and dig in. I would like to become a relative expert among my peers on property taxes, so that if we can prove changes are needed, I’m in position to bring them about.
3. Mental Health and Addiction Treatment. Addressing addiction and mental health is the leading public health issue of our time. We need to work on improving delivery mechanisms and developing quality workforce to provide much-needed services across the state.
4. State Employee Compensation. According to our own metrics, a large number of state employee wages are below the market level. In the last five years, the state has made significant strides to address teacher pay (½ cent sales tax) and Medicaid reimbursement (this year, we brought all providers up to 100% or more). Our next big priority needs to be fair compensation for the folks carrying out the business of state government. I plan to visit with Bureau of Human Resources about a plan to get us there.
If you have any recommendations for other topics that need attention, I hope you’ll drop me a note at Will.Mortenson@sdlegislature.gov. As I told you during the campaign, I’m going to keep my eye on the ball: making South Dakota an attractive place for hardworking young families. That means quality education, strong agriculture, and a good measure of freedom. I’ll never forget our debt to the men and women in uniform and those keeping us safe at home. Thanks for giving me the opportunity to serve you all.
