Unofficial results show Republicans Will D. Mortenson and Mike Weisgram have won the District 24 seats in the South Dakota House of Representatives. This will be the first term for each.
Mortenson and Weisgram beat out Democrat Amanda Bachmann for the seats.
Mortenson is a self-described “common sense, conservative Republican.” For several years he worked on agriculture, education, and workforce policy for Governor Dennis Daugaard. Mortenson works two jobs; as an estate and business law attorney and a part-time cow hand on his family’s cow-calf operation in Stanley County. He is a member in both the Rotary and the Oahe Shrine Club, and he serves on the Capital Area Counseling and Boys & Girls Club’s boards of directors.
Mortenson said his “bedrock priorities” are education and agriculture.
“I also have a passion for ensuring South Dakotans have affordable and available mental health and addiction treatment. I’m pro-business and pro-life. I will support our constitutional freedoms, including your right to bear arms. I will fight to keep our taxes low and our budget balanced. I believe in the primacy of the family. I think the best decisions are made at the most local level,” Mortenson told the Capital Journal a few weeks ago.
Weisgram said he is dedicated to bringing Christian and business principles to his position. He is currently a Fort Pierre city councilman, a member of the Governing Board of Avera St. Mary’s Hospital, president of his homeowner’s association, and active in his church, St. John’s Catholic Church.
Weisgram said two problems facing South Dakota are a lack of affordable housing and a shrinking workforce.
“I expect the job to be hard at times, challenging, but invigorating as well. I promise to be respectful, passionate, and work hard for your best interests,” Weisgram previously told the Capital Journal.
