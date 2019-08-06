We all know winter can be a dangerous time for driving, but what about summer? Summer driving has its own risks. With teen drivers out for summer break, families on long road trips, and fun outings like barbecues and beach trips, roads can be hectic and packed.
To raise awareness of the risks of summer driving, we’ve researched the most dangerous US highways for summer travel. We analyzed three years’ worth (2015 to 2017) of traffic fatality reports to find out which roads had the highest number of fatal car crashes from May through September. All data comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
Driving risks can vary widely by state, even during warmer months. Each state’s deadliest roads have been listed, as well as annual state highway safety plans and reports, on the NHTSA’s website.
South Dakota deadliest stretch of road is Interstate 90.
Its west-bound lane has seen 18 fatalities during this time period. Its east-bound lane has seen 10 fatalities. CR-Bureau of Indian Affairs Highway 41 (aka Red Shirt Table Road, aka Loneman Day School Road, aka Hwy. 40 south of Red Shirt going south to Chadron, Neb.) has seen nine fatalities.
Interstate 95 is a top three deadliest summer highway in eight different states. I-70 and I-80 are both top three deadliest highways in six different states. Other interstate highways that appear more than once on our list include I-40, I-75, I-90, I-10, I-94, I-20, I-25, I-35, I-5, I-65, and I-81.
We also see some significant fatality trends from this data. Not surprisingly, higher speed limits correlate with increased traffic fatalities. Texas has the highest speed limit in the nation and many fatalities. Interestingly, even as states with lower speed limits have increased those limits over the years, they’ve experienced higher fatality levels.
Remember, you don’t have to go the maximum speed, just the minimum. And you should never, ever go over the limit. Yeah, you may get antsy on your way to your summer vacation destination. But according to IIHS vice president for research Charles Farmer, “Driving 70 instead of 65 saves a driver at best 6½ minutes on a 100-mile trip.” You won’t save much time by speeding, but you could save lives (and avoid an expensive ticket) by driving at a safe speed. If you’re planning a long trip this summer, be aware of the changing speed limits and remember that the risk of speeding is just not worth it.
When it comes to summer fatalities, timing is everything. Each state has a day that’s more dangerous than any other. In California, for example, it’s January 1, while in New York it’s July 5. In fact, holidays tend to be more dangerous than average for drivers in any state. The day isn’t the only thing that matters; the time of day can affect safety, too.
Teen drivers are more at risk than anyone. The period between Labor Day and Memorial Day is known as the “100 Deadliest Days” because there are more teen crashes than at any other time. Teen drivers tend to cause car crashes most often under the following conditions:
- When they’re speeding
- When they’re drinking and driving
- When they’re distracted
In accidents caused by teen drivers, most injuries and deaths happen to someone other than the teen driver. Even if the driver isn’t legally charged, that’s a heavy burden to carry into adulthood. If you have teens, educate them about safe driving. Especially stress the dangers of drunk and distracted driving. It might just save their lives or someone else’s.
Safe travel tips for summer roads include, before going on a road trip, take your car for a safety check. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests regular maintenance throughout the summer. You’re less likely to crash or get stranded when your vehicle is in top condition. The NHTSA’s maintenance checklist includes tires, lights cooling system, fluid levels, belts, hoses, wiper blades, air conditioning, even floor mats.
To stay on the safest roads, you’ll need to plan ahead. One great place to get information for driving is the Federal Highway Administration’s Real-Time Traveler Information. The site has data about the accuracy of travel time displays, travel time reliability information, and travel hotlines for locations across the country. You can also look at the Federal Highway Administration’s National Traffic and Road Closure Information. These pages share traffic stats and closed road alerts.
Once you’ve planned your route, share it with a friend or family member who’s staying home. Schedule periodic check-ins with them — especially if you’re traveling solo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.