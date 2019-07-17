According to an insurance industry analysis, despite more than 500,000 people coming to the Sturgis rally and other big motorcycle events, South Dakota is the second-safest place to ride a motorcycle in the U.S.
Against most mothers' best wishes, notes Adam Johnson in a QuoteWizard Insurance News story, motorcycles are still a popular mode of transportation. Whether that be a commuter scooter in the city or a weekend Harley cruiser.
In 2017, there were just over 8.4 million registered motorcycles in the U.S. That's a 23 percent increase over the last decade. Pretty good for an industry that is supposedly being diminished by millennials.
Riding a motorcycle no matter where you are is dangerous. The open exposure compared to the confines of a vehicle presents a greater risk of bodily harm. Safety features are better than ever but injuries and death are an ever-present risk. We here at QuoteWizard set out to see which states are the most dangerous for motorcycle riders.
Methodology
QuoteWizard looked at 2017 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) fatality figures in each state and compared it with 2017 Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) motorcycle registration data to find which states had the highest rate of fatalities per registered motorcycle.
Results
According to this research, the top three most dangerous places to ride a motorcycle were:
- Mississippi, with more than 28,000 registered motorcycle, and 40 fatalities, resulting in 14.2 fatalities per registered motorcycle.
- Texas, with almost 365,000 motorcycles, and 490 fatalities, 13.44 fatalities per motorcycle.
- South Carolina, with 118,000 motorcycles and 145 fatalities, for 12.27 fatalities per motorcycle.
The western states fared much better:
- Wyoming, No. 23, with almost 29,000 motorcycles has just 17 fatalities, for 5.87 rating
- Colorado, No. 27, with 190,000 registered cycles and 103 fatalities, has a 5.42 fatality rate.
- Nebraska, No. 31, with almost 56,000 cycles and 27 fatalities, 4.84 rate.
- North Dakota, No. 45, with almost 52,000 cycles and 12 fatalities got a 2.31 rating.
The bottom two ratings came from Montana and South Dakota:
- South Dakota has more than 117,000 registered motorcycles, and saw 16 fatalities for 1.36 rating.
- Montana, the safest place to ride, has more than 306,000 registered cycles, 23 fatalities, and earned a .75 rating.
Takeaways
A key pattern insurers found in fatality rates among states is weather.
Colder, more northern states like Alaska and New Hampshire have low fatality rates, while warmer, more southern states like Texas and Mississippi had the highest rates.
When you consider that motorcycle riders in Alaska can only ride a few months out of the year, compared to Texas where you can ride all year long, that difference in rideable seasons has a huge impact on the number of fatalities.
Warm weather states are most dangerous for motorcycle riders because of the year round chances of road fatalities compared to the limited time frames of colder weather states.
