Mary Etzkorn, owner of Mad Mary’s Steakhouse and Saloon, and her daughter, Ashlee Shmulsky, plan to open a seafood restaurant in Pierre this summer, just off the Missouri River downtown.
On Tuesday, the two appeared at a public hearing before the city commission seeking a license to sell beer and wine on-premises and to go. Commission members praised their idea and approved the license by a 5-0 vote.
The new place will be called Crabby Shell’s LLC, and its address will be 205 W. Missouri Ave. This has been a large empty parcel for many years.
“I named that after my sister, Shellie Baumgart,” Etzkorn told the Capital Journal. “She’s the one that named Mad Mary’s for me, so I’m naming Crabby Shell’s after her.”
Ashlee will be running the restaurant they describe as a "walk-up window," kind of place.
Ashlee and her husband, John Shmulsky, lived for five years in his home area, Sheffield, in southwest Massachusetts.
“She worked at an eatery there that was the same concept,” Etzkorn said. “Not a seafood restaurant, but a walk-up window-type. So she got schooled in that kind of restaurant.”
Her daughter grew up working at Mad Mary’s and has always worked in restaurants, Etzkorn said.
Crabby Shell's menu will have seafood specials, sandwiches, salads, “lobster mac’n cheese and gourmet french fries,” Shmulsky told the Commission. “We have been working hard over the past six months, and we are ready to move this forward.”
The plan is to move in a house and get it squared away and be ready for customers by mid-July, the two women said.
They obtained a two-story house that used to sit in Pierre and has been residing on Chantier Creek on the west side of Lake Oahe northwest of Fort Pierre for years. It will house the restaurant once they get it moved to Pierre, Etzkorn told the Capital Journal.
“It was built out by Hayes (west of Fort Pierre) after the dam was built, then moved to Pierre, then moved out there, so it’s already halter broke.”
In December, Etzkorn bought the large, dirt-covered empty parcel of “Lots 1-6, Blk 74, Fifth Railway Add.” at 205 W. Missouri Ave., paying $320,000 for it, according to Hughes County property records.
The parcel has been vacant at least 20 years, according to Duane Butt, who owned it as Dakota Property Management, LLC, of Fort Pierre, Etzkorn said.
The parcel is at the the corner of Fort Street and the river side of Missouri Avenue and extends to Island View Drive which parallels the river. It’s about a block up the beach from the American Legion cabin with its deck overlooking the Missouri River.
“It’s about as close as you can get to the river,” she said. “It will be a beautiful view. “
Customers will walk up to one window to order and get the food at another. “Or we might deliver,” she said. “We will have outdoor seating at picnic tables. There will be a small addition (to the moved-in house) with bathrooms and with two or three tables, a small indoor dining area. But mainly it’s going to be walk-up.”
That means “it probably will be seasonal,” Etzkorn said. “We will play that by ear.”
Meanwhile, everyone is asking her if this new venture is going to affect Mad Mary’s a few blocks away near the corner of Pierre Street and Dakota Avenue, Etzkorn said.
“Mad Mary’s is not changing a bit.”
Except to make some changes to remain running during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking advantage of the city waiving the rule requiring a permit to serve alcohol on the sidewalk outside a restaurant, Mad Mary’s sets up a couple tables outside each evening, she said.
“So, they can eat dinner outside or have a drink while waiting for their table inside. We still have dine-in, but we never have more than 10 people.”
Using both sides of the dining area, social distance can be maintained, Etzkorn said.
As with many restaurants during the pandemic, Mad Mary’s is serving a lot of take-out orders, she said.
