On May 1, 2020 the leading historian of South Dakota died. John E. Miller, long-time professor of history at South Dakota State University, had an early-morning heart attack at his long-time home in Brookings. He is survived by his wife Kathy and his kids Tom and Ann along with thousands of students, colleagues, readers, and sundry admirers from around the country who loved his books and lectures.
Miller was known to all as Mr. South Dakota History. He taught the course on our state’s history at our largest university for decades and, more broadly, taught American history writ large to thousands of students. As soon as he arrived in South Dakota he began digging into our state’s past. He studied the Farm Security Administration photos from the state, the Farm Holiday Movement, the paintings of Harvey Dunn, Nobel Prize-winning economics of Theodore Schultz, the career of George McGovern, and many other aspects of South Dakota history.
As suggested by his work on McGovern, Miller took a great interest in political history. His dissertation at the University of Wisconsin was on the progressive politics of the LaFollette family of that state. Miller was also the co-editor of a four-volume political history of South Dakota titled The Plains Political Tradition (three are in print and the fourth is now being written). This deep dive into South Dakota politics, so important in Pierre and the state generally, was made possible by Miller’s deep commitment to scholarship about our state.
Miller was also committed to studying the oft-neglected small towns of South Dakota. This stemmed from Miller’s own upbringing in small towns in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, and Minnesota, all places he lived in and absorbed because his father was a Lutheran pastor and moved from church to church. Miller’s studies included reading deep into the theory of communities and how they functioned. To give people a flavor for community life, Miller studied all the towns along Highway 14, including Pierre, and wrote up their stories in his book “Looking for History on Highway 14.”
Miller’s work on South Dakota’s small towns naturally drew him to DeSmet and the story of Laura Ingalls Wilder. He ended up writing three books about Wilder: “Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little Town,” “Laura Ingalls Wilder and Rose Wilder Lane,” and “Becoming Laura Ingalls Wilder.”
After focusing many years on Wilder the girl and her prairie life, Miller turned to small town boys. He crafted what became a collective biography of many famous small town Midwesterners and explained how their experiences in the region shaped them. His subjects included Lawrence Welk, Johnny Carson, John Wooden, and many others. The final product was a heavy but highly-readable tome titled “Small-Town Dreams: Stories of Midwestern Boys Who Shaped America” published by the University Press of Kansas in 2014.
Miller brought great erudition to his work. He was a real intellectual. He retired early from teaching so he could just focus on writing books, which he saw as the essential building blocks of a thinking life. He immersed himself in books and filled his house with them. When he wasn’t writing or on a research trip, he went to Briggs Library at SDSU to scan the new issues of academic journals and read periodicals for analyses about books: The New Republic, the New York Review of Books, the New York Times Book Review and all the rest. He made photocopies of important items and sent them to relevant friends and colleagues and fellow bibliophiles.
The central concern of his mature intellectual life was South Dakota history. After years of teaching about South Dakota and researching the state’s story, he was asked to add a few chapters to the old history of South Dakota published by Herbert Schell. The Schell volume was mostly written during the 1950s and Miller was happy to add a few more chapters on our recent history, but he knew a major new volume was needed to replace Schell. We discussed methods for doing this many times.
Now we have reached a moment of crisis for our state’s history. The dean of South Dakota history has died. The old Schell history is badly outdated. The number of active historians in South Dakota is declining (the University of South Dakota just lost a historian to retirement, not to be replaced). The SDSU history department where Miller and I used to teach doesn’t even exist anymore. It was absorbed into a larger department which was absorbed into a larger academic unit called a “school.”
We all know that the consciousness of our national heritage is rapidly evaporating. All the studies say it. Our children’s awareness of American history was already declining precipitously before the wave of smartphones hit our culture and that has compounded the problem by scattering attention spans even more. Many of us unexpectedly in the homeschooling trenches these days are seeing this up close.
At the state and local level there is still room for hope if we can act with haste. As we remember the passing of our state’s great historian, this is the time to swing into action. We need to bolster history education requirements in our K-12 schools, mandate that every college student take two courses in American history, and begin production of a new and comprehensive and long-overdue history of South Dakota. The legislature could package these reforms into the John E. Miller Historical Literacy Act.
The rest of the country might lose its heritage down the memory hole, but here in South Dakota we can make a stand, teach our children their history, and save our souls. In a book published weeks before he died titled “Democracy’s Troubles” Miller warned us about the need to act. We owe it to John E. Miller, for all his labors for our state, to try.
Jon Lauck is a senior aide to U.S. Sen. John Thune, an adjunct professor of history and political science at the University of South Dakota, founding president of the Midwestern History Association, associate editor of the Middle West Review and author of several books, including The Lost Region: Toward a Revival of Midwestern History. He lives in Sioux Falls.
