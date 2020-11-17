Before election to her current office in 2018, Gov. Kristi Noem spent eight years as South Dakota’s lone U.S. House of Representatives member in Washington, D.C.
According to her Twitter feed, Noem returned to her old stomping grounds this week, spending time meeting with newly elected congressional Republicans, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Attorney General Bill Barr.
“Thank you, AG Barr for meeting with me yesterday to discuss South Dakota priorities and the threats posed by Big Tech,” Noem stated in a tweet marked 10:05 a.m. Tuesday. This included a posed photo of herself and Barr.
Noem has said she supports President Donald Trump’s allegations that the Nov. 3 general election was “rigged.” She has also said that if President-elect Joe Biden imposes a federal mask mandate to slow the spread of COVID-19, she will not comply with the order.
A 12:25 p.m. Tuesday tweet includes photos of Noem speaking in a hall before the newly elected members of Congress, as well as a photo of her and husband, Bryon, meeting with McCarthy.
“To the next generation of Republicans in Congress, remember where you came from. Remember to focus on home, on your loved-ones. And stay true to the principles that got you here,” the first sentence of Noem’s tweet states.
According to The New York Times, although Democrats and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will still have a majority of the 425 House seats in January, Republicans are on track for a net gain of at least eight seats in the chamber. The number of eight represents the Republicans’ net gain because the GOP also lost a few House seats.
Newly elected GOP representatives set to take office in January, per the Times, are:
Ashley Hinson of Iowa, who defeated U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa;
Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, who defeated U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn.;
Burgess Owens of Utah (who won the Super Bowl as an Oakland Raider in 1980), who defeated U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah;
Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, who defeated U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla.;
Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, who defeated U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M.;
Michelle Steel of California, who defeated U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda, D-Calif.;
Young Kim of California, who defeated U.S. Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif;
Peter Meijer of Michigan, who defeated U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich.;
Carlos Gimenez of Florida, who defeated U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla.;
Maria Salazar of Florida, who defeated U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla.; and
Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who defeated U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C.
Estimates from the Times also show the GOP may still pick up a few more House seats after all votes are counted in some uncalled races in New York, California and Iowa.
Noem concluded her Twitter posts about her Washington, D.C. trip with a note to McCarthy for the hospitality: “Thanks @GOPLeader for inviting me to speak to the new members and for hanging out with me and Bryon!”
COVID-19 Situation
Meanwhile, South Dakota's COVID-19 surge continues. Tuesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed these numbers for South Dakota on a per 100,000-resident basis for the last week:
1.7 deaths -- This is the second highest rate in the nation, with the national average being 0.4;
161.4 cases -- CDC also shows this as the second highest rate in the U.S., with the national average being 47.5.
Noem maintains a positive attitude toward the COVID-19 struggle, as she offered this tweet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday:
"We’ve done a great job ramping up testing in South Dakota.
Daily tests for the first 2 weeks of Nov: 5,800
Oct. daily tests: 4,800
Sep. daily tests: 2,600
Aug. daily tests: 1,700
We can slow the spread of #COVID19 by finding positive cases and getting them isolated."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.