The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University — Moorhead dean’s list, in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

Pierre: Kara Brusven, commercial music; Hannah Lingle, speech-language-hearing science; and Kathleen Zickrick, political science.

