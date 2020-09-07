The Rev. Michel Mulloy, born in Mobridge and the long-time right-hand man of the Catholic bishop in the Diocese of Rapid City, was set to be ordained bishop in Duluth, Minnesota, in three weeks.
But on Monday, Sept. 7, new Bishop Peter Muhich in Rapid City announced Mulloy, 66, had resigned after an allegation he had sexually abused a minor in Rapid City in the early 1980s.
The allegation came to the diocese on Aug. 7 and Mulloy submitted his resignation, Muhich said Monday in a videotaped announcement on the diocese’s website. No other allegations have come to the diocese about Mulloy, Muhich said.
Born in May 1954 in Mobridge, Mulloy graduated from O’Gorman High in Sioux Falls. He attended seminary in St. Paul and was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Sioux Falls. But he began serving parishes in the Rapid City diocese after only a few years in the Sioux Falls diocese and by the mid-1980s, had been transferred, or “incardinated,” as a priest of the Diocese of Rapid City.
Since 2017, Mulloy has been the vicar general in the Rapid City diocese, or chief deputy of the bishop, who was Robert Gruss until the summer of 2019; after 10 years in Rapid City, Gruss was appointed bishop in Saginaw, Michigan, in 2019.
That meant that for a year, until this summer, Mulloy was acting bishop in Rapid City and then was appointed bishop for Duluth.
Muhich, 59, came from Duluth where he was a priest to be ordained and installed bishop in Rapid City on July 9, 2020.
A video of Muhich reading this statement was posted Monday on the Rapid City diocese’s website:
“Today the Holy See announced that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was appointed the Bishop of Duluth on June 19, 2020. Subsequent to that appointment, on August 7, 2020, the Diocese of Rapid City received notification of an allegation against Father Mulloy of sexual abuse of a minor in the early 1980’s. The Diocese of Rapid City has no other allegations of sexual abuse involving Father Mulloy. Following the established procedure, Bishop Peter Muhich, Bishop of Rapid City, informed law enforcement of this development. Fr. Mulloy was directed to refrain from engaging in ministry. The Diocese then commissioned an independent investigation to determine whether the allegation warranted further investigation under Canon Law. When that investigation concluded, the results were shared with the Rapid City Diocesan Review Board, a lay-majority interdisciplinary body, in accordance with the standard of Canon Law and the policies of the Diocese of Rapid City. The Review Board agreed with the investigation’s conclusion that the accusation met the standard of Canon Law for further investigation and conclusion and the Holy See was informed by Bishop Muhich. Fr. Mulloy received a summary of the specific allegation against him and submitted his resignation as Bishop-elect of the Diocese of Duluth to the Holy Father, which has been accepted. The Apostolic Nunciature has communicated that Msgr. James Bissonnette will continue to serve the Diocese of Duluth as Diocesan Administrator, until the appointment of a new bishop.”
Muhich did not say whether Mulloy faces any criminal charges.
The Rapid City diocese is a large diocese geographically, covering all 44,000 square miles of West River, South Dakota. But with only about 30,000 members, it has the smallest population of any U.S. diocese, followed by the diocese in Crookston, Minnesota, which has about 35,000.
There are about 36 priests in the diocese.
Dioceses in the Dakotas and Minnesota are in the province of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, which means priests and bishops move within the province to some extent, although the pope appoints all bishops.
The Rapid City diocese has had news of priests charged with breaking the law recently.
In March 2019, the Rev. John Praveen, a priest from India, was sentenced to six years in state prison for sexual contact with a 13-year-old girl. Praveen, 40, is in the low-to-medium security state prison in Springfield, South Dakota. His initial parole date, when most inmates are released if there are no major violations in prison, is Aug. 17, 2021.
The Rev. Marcin Garbacz, a priest from Poland, is slated to be sentenced on Nov. 23 in federal court in Rapid City on 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen money. He was convicted in March 2020 of stealing at least $260,000 from three parishes in the diocese over six years, including gold-plated chalices and bronze statues and a baby grand piano, as well as cash from offerings. He was nabbed by the FBI in May 2019 at the Seattle airport just before he boarded a one-way flight to Poland with $10,556 in cash on him, according to court documents. He had been driving new Cadillacs and showing off his collection of expensive church-related art and other art and told people his family in Poland provided him with lots of money.
As with Mulloy, Praveen and Garbacz had resigned from their jobs after their crimes came to light and are barred from functioning publicly as a priest; but they remain ordained priests in the church until, and if, they are “laicized,” by Rome. Laicization, or removing them from the priesthood, is a lengthy process largely because priestly ordination is such a profound sacrament in church teaching.
Just in March 2019, the diocese released a list of 21 priests who had served in the diocese and had credible allegations of sex abuse against them, including William Lambert, who served as a priest in Fort Pierre from the early 1980s to the early 1990s. Lambert was listed for raping a boy from the time he was 12 in 1958 until the mid-1970s. The victim came forward years later, saying he had attempted suicide because of the abuse and reached a settlement with Lambert and the diocese. Lambert, who died in 2005, had two dozen other victims, including at least one case when Lambert was in Fort Pierre in 1984, said the victim and others in the church.
In March 2019, Vicar General Mulloy spoke to the Capital Journal about the just-released list of 21 priests who sexually abused children, including Lambert.
“My heart goes out to them. I”m genuinely saddened and embarrassed that my brother priests engaged in these behaviors,” Mulloy said in 2019. "Obviously their lives are hurt and messed up too.”
The Rev. Ron Garry is pastor at St. John the Evangelist in Fort Pierre. He knows Mulloy and he knew Lambert.
He has told the Capital Journal that the scandal of sexual abuse by priests in the church is a serious problem that is being addressed by church leaders, including lay leaders who are part of the diocese’s program to deal with it.
He became a priest years ago because of the example of good priests when he was growing up, Garry told the Capital Journal in March 2019.
The scandal in recent years is something that the church is addressing and must address, both to Catholics and non-Catholics, Garry said in 2019.
“The (Catholic) church needs to be reformed. The church needs to repent. We’re ministers of Jesus. We are not God in perfection. And repent we better,” Garry said.
