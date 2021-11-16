It isn’t just a mural, a collection of paint on brick at the intersection of Deadwood and Second, Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said. It is also the start of a conversation, one that will hopefully bring life to Fort Pierre’s brief downtown.
“I think I got interested when I saw other murals that revitalized small downtowns, and it is something that is affordable, something you can do that will start that renovation process,” Hanson said. “So the mural is being done at no taxpayer expense. And so any time you can make improvements that will spark that interest in making improvements, I think it’s important to do that.”
Hanson said mural artist Jill Kokesh, who also works full-time as a teacher at T.F. Riggs High School across the river in Pierre, will finish the mural come spring 2022 as cold weather begins to roll in. Small pockets of snow could be observed in downtown Fort Pierre and at Stanley County Courthouse on Friday.
Kokesh estimated on Monday that she needs a couple more weeks of good weather to finish up, and she hopes to get back to work on the mural in early May to finish it before early June.
“For me, it is the unpredictability of the weather right now, and also me working full-time. My teaching gig is kind of suffering a little bit because of the mural,” Kokesh said with a laugh, “so I did have to step back even though it is changing of the seasons right now. And I feel good that I finished the graphics of the design.”
The Fort Pierre mural is the third such local project Kokesh has taken on in recent years, after “The Healing Plants of the Prairie” at the Avera St. Mary’s Hospital’s Helmsley Center’s healing garden and the treehouse mural at the South Dakota Discovery Center.
“There’s actually quite a lot to be done,” Hanson said of the city’s mural. “The graphics are there and the outline for the panels, but the panels will have a lot of detail. And so, (that’ll) probably be the most time-consuming part of it.”
As of Friday, the mural’s base appears to be finished, but the panels depicting the Great Plains Indians, the Fort Pierre Chouteau, paddle boats on the Missouri River and ranching cowboys are still waiting to be filled in. But there are other downtown projects still in motion, Hanson said.
“What we are finishing right now is a long-term plan for improving the alley and the lane that really are important to downtown,” Hanson said. “The alley by the school and the lane behind The Chuckwagon and The Chateau. And we are still hoping that we will be able to finalize those projects, but it all depends on weather and availability of contractors.”
Hanson said talk of revitalization, including the first mural, has initiated talk among Fort Pierre of other revitalization projects already.
“Since those two projects were started, there have been improvements made by the business owners whose propert(ies) back up to those two street projects, and I think that first of all it initiated some improvements by the property owners,” Hanson said. “But then secondly, the mural has initiated a lot of interest in more murals, and the one that we would be really interested in doing is the old Rowe Hardware, which is now the home of the saddle shop.”
The F.S. Rowe Building, at 114 N. Deadwood St., was originally a one-story structure before the second story was added in 1903, according to the Pierre-Fort Pierre Historic Preservation Commission. A bullet hole in the floor is credited to Calamity Jane of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show.
“There’s a lot of interest in bringing that mural back to life,” Hanson said.
Outside of other murals and the two street projects, Hanson said other improvements are still preliminary. She said there aren’t any presently any new businesses planning to move into the downtown area, though the city hopes for that.
“Not at this time, I don’t have anything going in, but sometimes you build it and they will come,” Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn told the Capital Journal. “You give them the opportunity.”
But Hahn did mention a planned connection project along Deadwood Street that would allow the Chateau to share the kitchen of the next-door Chuckwagon.
“They’d like to be able to serve food over in the Chateau, so in order to do that, they’ve got to have it fully enclosed,” Hahn said. “You can’t have the waitresses and waiters running through the snow in order to get over to the other side.”
Hahn said the owner of both facilities, Shane Mattheis, plans to expand parking in the rear of the buildings once city work on Rowe Lane finishes.
“That’ll be nice for him, good for him,” Hahn said. “He’ll have parking both on Deadwood and then parking in the back which’ll help expand, and again, with the city parking there, that’ll benefit all the businesses down there. We hope that brings a lot more customers in to everybody.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.