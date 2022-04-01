The Musikfest competition returning to Pierre on April 8-9 will not only give student musicians a chance to polish their skills, but the live audience will also provide an opportunity to build their confidence.
The competition includes nearly 70 piano and 11 string instrument students representing 12 different Pierre Area Keyboard Teachers music instructors. The students will compete in front of judges and the public.
Past PAKT president Kim Jacobs-Bowman co-chairs the annual Musikfest with Moriah Gross, who is also director of the Pierre Youth Orchestra and current PAKT president. Gross said the student musicians range from kindergarten to advanced-level high school performers.
Jacob-Bowman found that students benefit from the experience when facing the public and judges.
“Part of playing an instrument is performing,” she said. “When you perform, you have all those nerves, and you have to deal with that. Lots of times, we don’t dig deep into a piece of music and really perfect it to the right tempo and dynamics. We don’t make it perfect. But with Musikfest, we dig deep into our piece and capture the emotion, capture the art of the piece, and give the best performance that we can.”
Gross anticipates the competition’s repertoire should appeal to most audience members, and pieces will range from classical, sacred and religious to bluegrass, contemporary and rock. She added the venue changes annually and is set for Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church this year.
In previous years, Lynn Goehring helped with Musikfest. Despite her move to Greeley, Colorado, Goehring still teaches Pierre-area students with some help from the internet.
“Musikfest began when the local Pierre teachers made the decision to break away from the piano festivals sponsored by the National Federation of Music Clubs,” Goehring said in an email. “I do not know when the Federation Piano Festivals began in Pierre, but possibly in the 1920s when Pierre Monday Musical joined the Federation. However, in 2001, the Pierre piano teachers decided they wanted more flexibility in how to manage the piano festivals, rather than following all the NFMC guidelines and requirements.”
She said the local teachers’ group needed a new name, and without any string instrument teachers at the time, the PAKT was born.
“It was also decided to change the name of the annual competition from ‘Piano Festival’ to ‘Musikfest,’” Goehring said.
She said Musikfest began in 2001 with 155 piano students and 12 participating teachers, initially with three categories — piano solo, piano duet and hymn playing. She said other categories like sacred solo in 2002, the organ in 2011 and string instruments in 2018 came later.
“We have a goal of adding more instruments eventually,” Gross said, with those possibly being guitar and ukulele.
She said that each student performing their two judged pieces in Musikfest receives a ribbon for each category entered, though other ribbons and trophies require much more effort. She added that there are special ribbons for students who memorize their pieces.
“That’s not always easy to do, to memorize two pieces of music,” Gross said.
And anything they can do to help the students concentrate helps.
Gross said the competition would simultaneously use a classroom and the sanctuary, with doors remaining closed during performances. Organizers open the doors between performances to allow audience members to come and go. Gross said the classrooms sometimes had standing-room-only attendance in past years.
The students earn points based on judges’ ratings, and they receive a trophy after earning 15 points in a given category. Gross said students max out at six points per category per year, meaning it could take two or three years to earn a trophy.
Gross said she likes the local program because it gives students a supportive environment and opportunity. She found it’s also a preparation for middle and high school competitions.
This year, the competition’s two judges are Huron resident and public school orchestra teacher Beth Neitzert and Spearfish resident and Black Hills State University piano accompanist Donna Dettman.
Jacobs-Bowman said her 35 students benefit when receiving a professional opinion about tips and areas for improvement outside of her own assessments.
“Sometimes it’s the same as I tell them, or sometimes it’s a whole different thing that I might not have thought of to tell them,” she said. “It’s like they get a new teacher for a day, and it’s very good for them.”
