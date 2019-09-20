AF

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Dmitri N. Mutchelknaus graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mutchelknaus earned distinction as an honor graduate.

He is a 2019 graduate of T.F. Riggs High School, Pierre, South Dakota.

