1. Myth: A seat belt isn’t needed with an airbag system.
Fact: The force of an airbag is enough to kill, without a completed safety system engaged, including belt. Airbags are designed to work with, not instead of seat belts.
2. Myth: A seat belt will trap you inside the car.
Fact: Water and fire accidents account for less than one-half of a percent of accidents. Plus, if water or fire is a part of the accident, most likely, not having a seat belt could result in loss of consciousness.
3. Myth: Occupants of a truck or SUV are safer and don’t need the belt.
Fact: Seat belts for both passengers and drivers, fatal injuries are reduced by 60 percent.
4. Myth: You don’t need a seat belt if only traveling a short distance.
Fact: Most accidents happen within 25 miles of home.
5. Myth: You don’t need a seat belt if traveling slowly.
Fact: Most accidents happen under 40 miles per hour.
In South Dakota people 18 and older are not required by law to wear a seat belt in the backseat of a car. Back seat passengers, though, can become projectiles and can be ejected from the vehicle as easily as a front seat occupant.
In 2017, 47 percent of people killed in car accidents across the U.S. were not wearing a seat belt. This means, of the 37,133 people who died in vehicle accidents, over 17,000 were not restrained properly.
Nationally, the seat belt usage rate in 2018 was 89.6 percent. Down one-tenth of a percent from the previous year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association.
